Kenosha Unified proms to be held at area banquet halls, contingent on pandemic orders

Six Kenosha Unified high school proms are expected to take place over a two-week period in July at various venues contingent on future Safer at Home orders from the state that may affect whether the celebrations actually occur, according to district officials.
For now, the proms have been scheduled for the week of July 10-18 for the Class of 2020 at the following times, dates and locations, according to an announcement posted on the district’s website Monday.
Bradford
- : 5:30 p.m., July 18, UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road
Harborside
- : 6 p.m., July 10, Bristol Oaks, 16801 75th St.
Indian Trail
- : 5:30 p.m., July 10, Marina Shores, 302 58th St.
LakeView
- : 6 p.m., July 15, Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.
Reuther
- : 6 p.m., July 10, Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road
Tremper
- : 5:30 p.m. July 17, Marina Shores
In late April the district announced that the proms would take place in July, following a survey answered by students, staff and parents. Most favored the events in July being rescheduled from the spring due to state-ordered pandemic protocols restricting public gatherings to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Many around the area and state have taken to making homemade face masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
