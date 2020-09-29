Kenosha Unified School Board approves policy restricting number of fans at outdoor athletic events

Spectators will be allowed on a limited basis at Kenosha Unified athletic competitions and restricted to fans of student athletes participating in outdoor sports of district-sponsored teams.

The board voted unanimously approving the new policy at a special meeting Tuesday night. According to the policy, two spectators per participating athlete or student involved in a related activity, such as cheerleading or dance, would be allowed to attend.

Spectators would be registered on a Google-based list and required to present photo identifications in order to be allowed to attend games or activity.

The proposed policy initially included only spectators allowed for the home team, but not the visiting team. That was later changed after some board members, including President Tom Duncan wondered whether the fans of rivalries in town, such as, when Bradford and Tremper high schools play each other, could be allowed. However, visiting teams' fans from outside the district, would not be allowed to attend the games.

The policy, which is based on similar ones enacted in Franklin and Oak Creek school districts, accommodates fans with protocols that consider health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional details at www.kenoshanews.com and in the paper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.