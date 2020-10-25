Kenosha Unified School Board to consider 9.6% levy hike; increase to property taxes

A final component driving the levy increase is the loss of nearly $800,000 in aid via personal property exemption for businesses. Act 59 exempted certain machinery and tools from property taxes as an economic incentive but, as a result, legislators enacted aid to make up for the loss in property tax base.

Two years ago, Unified received about $1.65 million in the aid. But the state department of revenue challenged the claim because it didn’t include the value of exempt properties within tax incremental finance districts, of which many exist in the district.

Last year, the revenue department reduced that funding by more than $800,000; this year it’s seeking to recoup the rest to where the district would not receive the aid in 2021, he said.

Property values up

Hamdan said the district’s equalized value increased yet again to $10,696,369,572, a 5.39% gain compared with last year.

“That came in right where we thought it would be,” he said. To the state, Unified appears as though it’s a wealthier district and thus, less aid is disbursed and one of the key measures for equalization aid, said Hamdan, is figuring out the “tax tolerance,” or how much taxpayers can afford to support schools.

“Our equalized value is going up at a higher rate than the rest of the state and we’re losing students,” he said. “Students (enrollments) are going down, but property value is going up. (To the state) we are looking richer.”

