Kenosha Unified schools switching to all virtual learning Tuesday due to weather

Due to winter weather and a forecast for heavy snowfall, all Kenosha Unified schools will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, district officials said Monday night.

No students are expected to physically report to buildings but must attend classes virtually from home in order to be marked present for the day. The Kenosha Senior Center will be closed, according to the district's website. https://www.kusd.edu/

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon. According to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., heavy lake effect snow is expected in the early morning hours with additional snow through the late morning hours. The forecast calls for snow accumulations expecting to reach four to eight inches in Kenosha and Racine counties with the highest totals near Lake Michigan.

