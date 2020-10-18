Kenosha Unified to lose more than $3.2 million in state funding for schools

Kenosha Unified will see a more than $3.2 million decrease in state funding for its schools and is among 119 school districts receiving less aid for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Unified will received $146,394,605 for the 2020-21 school year, a decrease of $3,238,095 or 2.16 percent, according to certified general school aid figures released Thursday. The district received $149,632,700 in state aid for 2019-20.
Unified’s loss in general aid is the largest among the 119 districts whose aid decreased. It ranks in the lower third in percentage decline, but ahead of 13 others, according to the DPI data.
In July, the district was bracing for the decrease in funding with early projections of a nearly $1.9 million loss.
“The loss of general aid, also known as equalization aid, for KUSD was anticipated as we analyze and compare available data from the 419 other districts in the state. Many variables factor into the state-level calculation, but a major indicator is a district’s measure of wealth obtained by comparing equalized property values to student membership,” said Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer. “In Kenosha, our property values have been increasing at a rate that is higher than the state average and our enrollment is declining at the same time. Therefore, our property value per member is growing faster than other districts in the state, which then leads to a smaller share of the equalized aid pot of money.”
He said the loss in general aid would not affect the district’s revenue limit authority and that it would be offset by an increase in the tax levy.
Decline in enrollment due to COVID-19
The district’s steep decline in enrollment, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, however, was a setback officials did not anticipate.
According to state-finalized enrollment data, Unified saw its student population decrease from 20,604 to 19,159, down 7 percent, or more than twice the state average of about a 3 percent decline in overall enrollment in public schools.
“This is an item that caught us all by surprise. We had planned for a decline in student enrollment, but not to this extent,” he said.
To offset the loss in funding due to declining enrollment, Unified will be allowed to apply for a non-recurring revenue limit exemption of $7.1 million. The exemption is based on the pupil count, which is converted into full-time equivalent membership and then a three-year rolling average. According to this year’s official count, the exemption is based on a loss of 669 full-time equivalent membership at the maximum $10,590 per pupil.
“Although this increase in revenue limit authority is non-recurring and temporary, it will provide additional funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year,” Hamdan said. “The intended purpose of the declining enrollment exemption is to buy some time for districts experiencing these losses as they make the necessary adjustments in their operations.”
District re-calculating budget, updating levy
Administration is in the process of re-calculating the figures and updating the levy and budget which the School Board will vote on at its Oct. 27 meeting. During the annual meeting in September, electors gave preliminary authorization to Unified to levy taxes at the maximum allowed by law to support the budget for 2021.
As of the annual meeting, the tax levy for 2021 was proposed at $91.5 million, an increase of 4.91 percent over this year’s levy of $87.2 million. Hamdan, at the time, emphasized those figures would be subject to change as the state had yet to issue its final general aid certification and official student membership.
As budgeted by the state for the 2020-21 school year, the overall aid to schools is $4.9 billion, up $163.5 million, which is an increase of 3.5 percent compared with last year.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for PK-12 schools in Wisconsin, and are based on prior year data, according to the state education department. Enrollment numbers are used to determine the dollar amounts to be deducted or withheld from school districts' aid payments to fund state parental choice programs.
