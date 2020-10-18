Kenosha Unified to lose more than $3.2 million in state funding for schools

Kenosha Unified will see a more than $3.2 million decrease in state funding for its schools and is among 119 school districts receiving less aid for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Unified’s loss in general aid is the largest among the 119 districts whose aid decreased. It ranks in the lower third in percentage decline, but ahead of 13 others, according to the DPI data.

“The loss of general aid, also known as equalization aid, for KUSD was anticipated as we analyze and compare available data from the 419 other districts in the state. Many variables factor into the state-level calculation, but a major indicator is a district’s measure of wealth obtained by comparing equalized property values to student membership,” said Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer. “In Kenosha, our property values have been increasing at a rate that is higher than the state average and our enrollment is declining at the same time. Therefore, our property value per member is growing faster than other districts in the state, which then leads to a smaller share of the equalized aid pot of money.”