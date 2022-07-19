Kenosha upcoming partisan primary, sheriff and referendum on ballot

With the 2022 Wisconsin partisan primary next month and the general election in November, several key state and local offices are up for grabs, including the first new county sheriff in two decades.

Partisan primary voting is Aug. 9. It will decide which party candidates will appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 8.

Kenosha City Clerk Michelle Nelson said that typically, officials look to past year’s elections to estimate voter turnout and what to expect. However, Nelson said it was harder this year to make any assumptions.

“Since 202, elections have never really been the same,” Nelson said.

Generally, she expected greater voter turnout due to a Sheriff’s election. The election features a long list of candidates and guarantees a shakeup. David Beth, the longest-serving sheriff in Kenosha County’s history, will step down.

Nelson advised residents to go to myvote.wi.gov to see when and where they could vote, check on their voting status, and view a sample ballot for the upcoming primary election.

“Be prepared, know whether or not you need to update your location,” Nelson said. “Reach out to your municipal clerk’s office, we’re here to help.”

Five candidates are running for Kenosha County Sheriff, four Republicans and one Democrat. Republican candidates are: Tyler Cochran, the Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly; Albert Gonzales, the former KPD officer who shot and killed Michael Bell; David Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff sergeant; and Ray Rowe, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Friendly. The lone Democrat candidate is James Simmons, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

After the primary, one of the GOP candidate will face Simmons.

Two Republican candidates are running for State Senate District 21, incumbent Van Wanggaard and Jay Stone, who has repeatedly pushed false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Honold, a business owner in the Town of Brighton, and Amanda Nedweski, who was elected to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors in the spring, are vying for the position of District 61 state representative, County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s former position.

Also on the ballot for City of Kenosha residents is a referendum about increasing the levy for next year’s property taxes to fund additional police and fire protection services. Under state law, increases to the levy are limited to 2.654%, which would result in a levy of $75,763,738. The referendum asks to increase this levy by 3.3%, resulting in $78,263,738, a $2.5 million increase.

The increase of $2.5 million would be included for each fiscal year going forward.

More information about upcoming elections and voting instructions can by found at myvote.wi.gov. The ballot for the upcoming primary is also available, including the wording of the public safety funding referendum for the City of Kenosha.