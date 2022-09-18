Kenosha vet goes on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and honors son killed in Iraq

Kenosha resident and restaurant owner Dino Sturino, a Vietnam War navy veteran, has a baseball cap adorned with dozens of pins from his time in service, like many fellow veterans.

But on his hat are two additional pins, one from the 101st Airborne Division and one gold star flag bordered with red.

They are in honor of his 21-year-old son, Paul Sturino, who was serving in the 101st Airborne when he was killed in Iraq in 2003. Wednesday, Sept. 14, would have been Paul’s birthday.

When Dino took his Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10, just days before his son’s birthday, he wore the cap.

Sturino spoke glowingly about the trip, especially the reception the group received when they landed in Washington, where there were hundreds of people to greet them. A police escort took up to six buses filled with veterans and their guardians on a whirlwind tour of the district and its many memorials.

“We hit them all. I told someone normally you could spend a week here and not see them all,” Sturino said.

Among the highlights for Sturino was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where they got to see the changing of the guard.

“That was impressive, the change of the guard,” Sturino recalled. “It’s done with such grace and eloquence.”

The hardest part of the tour, however, was Arlington National Cemetery. Sturino said that looking at the rows of white headstones was a grim reminder of the cost of war.

“The thousands and thousands of stones, it was unbelievable,” Sturino said.

As the group toured D.C., Sturino said he spoke with fellow veterans from across the state, exchanging contacts and promising to drop by when they were in the area.

Although they hadn’t all fought in the same wars, Sturino said that being a veteran was a shared experience.

“It was a real bonding experience, it was really nice,” Sturino said. “We all got along, told jokes, laughed.”

On their return to Wisconsin, Sturino said there was even more people to great them, perhaps thousands. Children handed them notes and cookies, both of which Sturino said he kept, although he lamented that he couldn’t write a thank you note back as they hadn’t included a return address. Now back at his restaurant, Sturino said the trip had a powerful impact on him.

“I would recommend any veteran to go. It’s a life-changing experience,” Sturino said. “If you can get on a plane, go.”

Sturino often shares the story of his last conversation with his son, who called him disheartened about his deployment shortly after receiving his 21st birthday card.

“He says to me, ‘This war sucks,’” Sturino said. “I tell him, ‘All war is terrible.’”

Dino comforted his son, telling him he’ll be back soon enough. Paul would return to the U.S. just over a week later, killed by an accidental discharge.

Dino shared several photos from his trip, including one of the D.C. Korean War Veterans Memorial, which reads, “Freedom is not free,” a line he firmly stands by after his family’s tragedy.

“Freedom isn’t free, there’s always a cost,” Sturino said.