Kenosha VFW to host Octoberfest to benefit veterans in need on Saturday

The Kenosha VFW will host its inaugural Octoberfest to benefit veterans in need on Saturday.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at VFW 1865, 6618 39th Ave.

Featuring food, raffles and music, it is also focused on creating awareness of the many resources the VFW provides to veterans.

The organization’s service officer assists veterans with information and benefits they have earned as well as assisting them with the application process alleviating stress which often triggers mental health issues. It partners with other organizations to coordinate as much as possible for veterans.

At this event, they will be collecting thermal underwear donations for homeless and at-risk of homelessness veterans.

Santa will make a special visit to begin collecting Letters to Santa in his special North Pole Mailbox.

Music for the event has been donated by Lonnie G, an international R&B artist who performs internationally and is a Purple Heart recipient. Food will be provided by Izzy Kharasch, co-founder and co-producer of the TV show “Bar Rescue” and president of Hospitality Works, a restaurant consulting company frequently heard on radio stations’ financial and food industry reports.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Commander Steve Chalmers, VFW Post 1865, Kenosha, phone 262-620-0544, email: Commander_VFWPost1865Kenosha@yahoo.com, or check them out online at VFW1865.org.