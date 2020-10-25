Kenosha Voices: Shawnelle Gross

In sports at the high school level, head coaches and assistant coaches come and go for any number of reasons.
But if you’ve been to just about any Bradford sporting event within the past 15 or 20 years, you’d recognize one constant.
For approaching two decades now, Shawnelle Gross has been a ubiquitous presence for the Red Devils. New head coaches may come in and organize their own staffs, but they always find a place for Gross.
Gross is a study hall instructor who began working at Bradford in 1997 and became involved in athletics about four years later. Specifically, he’s an assistant coach for the football and boys basketball programs, but he’s more a mentor than a coach.
Known affectionately as “Unc,” Gross mentors Bradford students and generally provides them with a resource to lean on. If you see a player get chastised by a coach for making a mistake, you can often see Gross walk over to the player and offer words of encouragement.
Whatever the coaches, players and students need him to do, Gross — also a talented singer known to belt out the national anthem prior to games — makes himself available to help with.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“It starts with educating on what systemic racism is and how it truly affects our community.
“Kenosha has to break the cycle of systematic discrimination in all areas of our society. Tearing down the barriers that divide our communities is of the utmost importance. One way to do this is to change our past practices and hire more African American men and women who are qualified to all levels of jobs in the city. For a multi-diverse city, it’s very disproportionate on all levels, i.e. jobs on the police force, jobs in the municipalities, fire and rescue and (the) education system as a whole.
“Truth be told, this is not a Kenosha problem, it’s a national problem that needs to be corrected.”
What has to happen?
“There needs to be true investment into the African American and Hispanic youth of Kenosha. They have to feel like they belong to this community. I know that we have the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, but there needs to be a youth/education/activity center in the heart of the urban community, where the need is, with resources that will benefit the inner-city families.
“We used to have places like the Urban League and the CYC that were actually located in the heart of the community and offered services to the families of Kenosha. Our African American and Hispanic youths and families have to feel genuinely included and have an equal place in society.”
What has been your experience?
“I’m part of a group of KUSD staff that works closely with the KUSD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, and Mrs. Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, who is the KUSD Coordinator of Diversity and Student/Family Engagement. (We’re) doing our part changing that narrative in our district through a district initiative called AAYI (African American Youth Initiative).
“The mission of AAYI is to empower and engage the African American youth by breaking the educational, cultural and social divide through advocacy and education that ensures long-term success and stability in family, school, work and community. Our students are supported in academics, college and career readiness, health and wellness and character development. It takes everyone doing their part and doing it together. We can change Kenosha for the better one layer at a time. The key is there must be positive and constructive action behind our talking points.
“There is a Bible verse, James 2:17 KJV: ‘Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.’
“So the bottom line is that we have to do the work to get the change and move this city forward in equality, equity and accountability that we so desperately need, and we must do it together.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!