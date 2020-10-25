Kenosha Voices: Shawnelle Gross

“Kenosha has to break the cycle of systematic discrimination in all areas of our society. Tearing down the barriers that divide our communities is of the utmost importance. One way to do this is to change our past practices and hire more African American men and women who are qualified to all levels of jobs in the city. For a multi-diverse city, it’s very disproportionate on all levels, i.e. jobs on the police force, jobs in the municipalities, fire and rescue and (the) education system as a whole.

“Truth be told, this is not a Kenosha problem, it’s a national problem that needs to be corrected.”

What has to happen?

“There needs to be true investment into the African American and Hispanic youth of Kenosha. They have to feel like they belong to this community. I know that we have the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, but there needs to be a youth/education/activity center in the heart of the urban community, where the need is, with resources that will benefit the inner-city families.