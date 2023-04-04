It was a rainy election day that voters braved Tuesday, with residents showing up to decide a record-breaking Supreme Court race. Not to mention a contentious contest for a Kenosha Unified School Board seat and several statewide referendums.

Despite the rain, afternoon reports from area clerks indicated a steady flow of voters, with some reporting higher than normal turnout, including Pleasant Prairie Village Clerk Jane Snell.

“Turnout is doing really good,” Snell said. Additionally, it was “pretty quiet,” she said, with no issues with machines.

The Village of Somers was also seeing unusually good turnout, with Clerk Brandi Baker noting it was slightly higher than normal for an April election. Even the rain didn’t seem to dampen things.

SPRING ELECTION Voters make their marks at Journey Church during the spring election on Tuesday.

“I thought it would, but no, it’s a steady flow,” Baker said.

SPRING ELECTION A pile of "I Voted" stickers sits on the desk at the entryway at Journey Church during the spring election on Tuesday.

Although exact turnout and election data was not available as of press time, voting sites in Downtown and Northside Kenosha, while not crowded and with short lines, had a steady flow of voters.

One resident, Cassandra Chatman, said she was a regular voter and talked about why it was important to her.

“It’s needed. It gives you rights, it gives us a sense of freedom,” Chatman said. “It’s how you make a difference. My family marched for this.”

The biggest race Tuesday was between Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz, which became reportedly the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. The results are likely to have far-reaching consequences for Wisconsin’s future policies and politics.

Abortion rights, gerrymandering and crime were all driving topics during the campaign. The winner will serve a 10-year term starting in August.

Across the county, numerous municipal positions were up for election, as well as several contested school board positions.

Comparing elections

The most recent election was the Spring Primary in February, with Kenosha County data showing that there were more than 96,000 registered voters. Approximately 23% of voters participated in the Spring Primary.

In last year’s Spring Election, which included the Governor’s race, there was 31% voter turnout. In the 2021 Spring Election, which lacked a high-profile race, it was just 23%. The 2020 Spring Election saw a 41% turnout attributed to the Presidential Election.