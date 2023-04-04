It was a rainy election day that voters braved Tuesday, with residents showing up to decide a record-breaking Supreme Court race. Not to mention a contentious contest for a Kenosha Unified School Board seat and several statewide referendums.
Despite the rain, afternoon reports from area clerks indicated a steady flow of voters, with some reporting higher than normal turnout, including Pleasant Prairie Village Clerk Jane Snell.
“Turnout is doing really good,” Snell said. Additionally, it was “pretty quiet,” she said, with no issues with machines.
The Village of Somers was also seeing unusually good turnout, with Clerk Brandi Baker noting it was slightly higher than normal for an April election. Even the rain didn’t seem to dampen things.
“I thought it would, but no, it’s a steady flow,” Baker said.
People are also reading…
A pile of "I Voted" stickers sits on the desk at the entryway at Journey Church during the spring election on Tuesday.
Although exact turnout and election data was not available as of press time, voting sites in Downtown and Northside Kenosha, while not crowded and with short lines, had a steady flow of voters.
One resident, Cassandra Chatman, said she was a regular voter and talked about why it was important to her.
“It’s needed. It gives you rights, it gives us a sense of freedom,” Chatman said. “It’s how you make a difference. My family marched for this.”
The biggest race Tuesday was between Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz, which became reportedly the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. The results are likely to have far-reaching consequences for Wisconsin’s future policies and politics.
Abortion rights, gerrymandering and crime were all driving topics during the campaign. The winner will serve a 10-year term starting in August.
Across the county, numerous municipal positions were up for election, as well as several contested school board positions.
Comparing elections
The most recent election was the Spring Primary in February, with Kenosha County data showing that there were more than 96,000 registered voters. Approximately 23% of voters participated in the Spring Primary.
In last year’s Spring Election, which included the Governor’s race, there was 31% voter turnout. In the 2021 Spring Election, which lacked a high-profile race, it was just 23%. The 2020 Spring Election saw a 41% turnout attributed to the Presidential Election.
This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title
Prosecutors say Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy. That's according to a historic 34-count felony indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan. The charges arose from a series of checks that Trump or his company wrote during the presidential campaign to his lawyer and fixer for his role in making a payment to a porn actor who alleged an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier. Trump was stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the courtroom, and he pleaded “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing the judge.
The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future. The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.
Finland has joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. With the Nordic nation entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has doubled. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. Putin has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
A court in Moscow has ruled that a woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger should remain in custody for two months pending the probe. Sunday's blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky. He was an ardent supporter of the war and filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine. Tatarsky died while leading a discussion at a cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it. Twenty-six-year-old Darya Trepova was ordered by the court Tuesday to remain in custody until June 2.
President Joe Biden says it remains to be seen if artificial intelligence is dangerous. But he says technology companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public. Biden met Tuesday with his council of advisers on science and technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence pose for individual users and national security. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation in recent months after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot. That helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns about technology that can generate convincing prose or imagery that looks like it’s the work of humans.
Chicago voters are choosing a new mayor to lead the heavily Democratic city. Tuesday's runoff pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas against progressive Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose. The top two vote-getters in the all-Democrat but officially nonpartisan race moved to the Tuesday runoff because no candidate received over 50% of the vote.
Wisconsin voters are deciding the outcome of the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, in a heated contest that will likely determine the fate of abortion access. The future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hang in the balance in Tuesday's election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the officially nonpartisan race that has broken down along partisan lines.
The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.
Strong storms, likely including tornadoes, are expected to hit parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. That has prompted officials to warn people — many coping with damage inflicted by deadly weather over the weekend — to have shelter ready before going to bed. The weekend storms spawned tornadoes in 11 states in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing more than 30 people. Forecasters say more severe weather is likely Tuesday evening across parts of northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois — and on Wednesday in eastern Illinois, lower Michigan and parts of the Ohio Valley. The fire danger remains high across portions of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.