A 7-year-old child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after their mother struck a tree while driving intoxicated Wednesday evening according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sgt. David Wright, at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Kenosha County deputies, detectives and Fire and Rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 400 block of Sheridan Road for a serious vehicle crash.

A 2005 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee had reportedly been traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and had swerved to avoid striking a vehicle in front of it before traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

The operator of the Jeep was identified as 27-year-old Kenosha County resident Erika McCoy. Her two children ages 2 and 7-years-old were injured in the crash. Deputies say they were not wearing seatbelts or secured in a safety seat.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was activated and responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

McCoy and her children were transported to an area hospital. The 7-year-old was then transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

McCoy reportedly displayed evidence of intoxication and was taken into custody and transported to jail for operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16 causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

The investigation was active as of Thursday morning.