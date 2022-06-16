Kenosha's Bethlehem Temple Church Community Day Saturday

Bethlehem Temple Church of Kenosha is holding a Community Day offering food, clothing, games, music and more to residents to offer support to the community, both spiritual and practical Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

The event will be held in the church parking lot, 2528 Roosevelt Road.

“I’ve always said, we have to get out in the city. We’re in the neighborhood and people need to know,” said the Rev. Galen Nelson, chairman of the church’s outreach and evangelism missionary team.

The event is open to everyone of all ages, and Nelson. He added that the church also welcomes anyone open to partnering or volunteering for the event or in the future. They can contact him at the church.

“Bring your kids, have fun,” Nelson said.

More information about Bethlehem Temple Church can be found online at btckenosha.com, or by calling 262-658-4462, or emailing kbethlehemtpl@gmail.com.

