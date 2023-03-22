Kenosha paper folding cartons manufacturer Colbert Packaging Corporation recently hosted 40 students and faculty from LakeView Technology Academy at its Kenosha facility.

Led by Director of HR and Corporate Compliance Jeff MacDougall, Colbert employees conducted tours of the complete manufacturing process of a folding carton, beginning at the design, prepress and printing stage and continuing through the multiple manufacturing steps to packing and preparation for shipment.

Visiting the maintenance shop, students learned about maintaining the strict standards for quality, safety and cleanliness required to serve Colbert’s pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer packaging customers.

The tour group saw the baler room, where paper scrap from the manufacturing process is baled for recycling. As paperboard is 100% recyclable, zero paperboard scrap from Colbert’s operations goes into a landfill.

Colbert Packaging, located at 9949 58th Place in Kenosha, estimates it recycles 3,000 tons of paper and production-related material in a typical year, equating to enough energy to heat more than 2,800 homes for six months.

Next generation of professionals

LakeView Instructor Eric Sutkay said Colbert Packaging was a great industry partner to work with, having employed several students through its youth apprenticeship program. The tour, Stukay said, offered students a first-hand look into the packaging industry.

“These opportunities provide our students with the information needed to make an educated decision about career pathways they may be interested in pursuing,” Sutkay said.

With most of LakeView students taking classes in robotics, 3D printing, CNC manufacturing and metal work, there are benefits to seeing real world applications of equipment in a manufacturing setting, as well as manufacturing jobs in action.

“Colbert Packaging’s continued work with the educators and students of LakeView gives students an opportunity to see the importance of the STEM education fields outside of the classroom, and to gain experience and insight in their desired career paths through Youth Apprenticeship programs,” said MacDougall. “These relationships are invaluable to growing and mentoring the next generation of professionals who will lead our industry into the future.”