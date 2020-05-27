Kickstart plan outlines best practices under COVID-19

A list of best practices businesses, service providers, retailers and nonprofits can use to ensure they are operating as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic are detailed in an advisory plan released Wednesday.
The Kenosha County Kickstart plan — released by the city and county of Kenosha, in partnership with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance — also suggests a phase-in process based on the county meeting public health criteria established by the state.
“These are recommendations rooted in public health science and data, along with valuable input that we received from our business community,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.
The plan was released as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County grew from 1,014 Tuesday to 1,061 Wednesday.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 25. The latest two deaths are that of a 71-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man.
The number of negative tests countywide increased from 5,964 to 6,634.
“While it is tempting for many people to try to put this crisis behind us, COVID-19 is far from disappearing from our community. We have to stay strong and steadfast against the virus’ spread, and this plan gives businesses a framework by which to do so,” Freiheit said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 statewide increased from 15,863 Tuesday to 16,462 Wednesday as more people are being tested. The number of deaths increased from 517 to 539 and the number of negative tests increased from 200,874 to 210,605.
A draft of the Kickstart plan was released to the public earlier this month and then turned over to workgroups representing various business sectors.
Working with Kenosha County Division of Health and KABA staff, these groups refined the plan into the final document that cleared the Kenosha County Kickstart oversight committee.
“The Kickstart plan provides a roadmap as Kenosha County businesses reopen and ramp back up,” said KABA President Todd Battle. “We are very appreciative of the health department’s efforts to prepare this document and engage employers and businesses in the process.”
Phased approach
A phased approach is recommended by the plan “to prevent an additional wave of COVID-19 that has the possibility of being so intense it would overwhelm health care and public health systems.”
It is not a mandate. Under the plan, “it is the responsibility of local leaders and business owners to implement and enforce the guidelines.”
The plan recommends that residents wear masks or cloth face coverings for all public activities if physical conditions allow and maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more to individuals who belong to different households.
It is recommended under the plan that people who feel sick stay home and do not go to work, school or other congregate settings.
Best practices
A detailed list of “best practices” is included in the document specific to various settings. For example, there are different recommendations for farmer’s markets and community gardens, churches, salons, lunchrooms and cafeterias, hostels and restaurants, retail stores and fitness centers.
Under the plan, all “businesses are strongly encouraged to enact procedures and protocols that mitigate the introduction, exposure to, and spread of COVID-19 in the workplace at all phases of this pandemic.” Suggested measures include routine staff screening, encouraging workers to wear masks and increased sanitization and disinfection steps.
Continued restricted access to hospitals, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and other congregate settings that include vulnerable populations are recommended.
The plan is available for the public and businesses to review at https://bit.ly/KCKickstart.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.