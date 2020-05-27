Kickstart plan outlines best practices under COVID-19

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 statewide increased from 15,863 Tuesday to 16,462 Wednesday as more people are being tested. The number of deaths increased from 517 to 539 and the number of negative tests increased from 200,874 to 210,605.

A draft of the Kickstart plan was released to the public earlier this month and then turned over to workgroups representing various business sectors.

Working with Kenosha County Division of Health and KABA staff, these groups refined the plan into the final document that cleared the Kenosha County Kickstart oversight committee.

“The Kickstart plan provides a roadmap as Kenosha County businesses reopen and ramp back up,” said KABA President Todd Battle. “We are very appreciative of the health department’s efforts to prepare this document and engage employers and businesses in the process.”

Phased approach

A phased approach is recommended by the plan “to prevent an additional wave of COVID-19 that has the possibility of being so intense it would overwhelm health care and public health systems.”

It is not a mandate. Under the plan, “it is the responsibility of local leaders and business owners to implement and enforce the guidelines.”