Kingfish name Goralski new GM

The Kenosha Kingfish have named Ryne Goralski the sixth general manager in franchise history.
The team announced the move in a news release Thursday.
Goralski succeeds Doug Gole, who served as the team's general manager the last two seasons and recently transitioned to a role with the Johnson Financial Group. Goralski will join team president Steve Malliet in running the day-today operations of the Kingfish.
The team announced it had name Maillet team president on Wednesday.
"I am incredibly excited and humbled to take this position,” Goralski said in a news release. "I know what the Kingfish mean to this community, and the success of the organization is something I take pride in every day.
"I look forward to the opportunity and cannot wait to work with new team president Steve Malliet. I believe in the direction we are headed and look forward to summer nights at Simmons Field.”
Goralski will be in his third season as a full-time employee with the Kingfish. He interned for the club in its inaugural season of 2014 and served as corporate accounts manager for the past two seasons, working with the local business community and managing the operations of Simmons Field.
Additionally, in 2020 Goralski worked closely with Kingfish field manager Mike Porcaro to assemble the team's roster and help get baseball back to Kenosha during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with the "Kenosha Series," featuring the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers.
A graduate of UW-Parkside and resident of Kenosha, Goralski competed on the Rangers' cross country and track and field teams while earning his degree in sports management. He's helped coach basketball at St. Joseph over the last four years.
