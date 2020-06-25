Kingfish will begin play July 15

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish will play in front of fans this summer at Simmons Field.

On Thursday, Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia announced the Northwoods League franchise will begin play July 15 in a two-team series, with the Kingfish playing against another to-be-named Kenosha-based opponent.

The teams will play 26 games through Aug. 22, all at Simmons Field. The schedule will be finalized soon. The Kingfish were supposed to open their season on May 26, but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Challenging times call for creative solutions, and we're proud to be able to work with the Northwoods League and Kenosha Public Health to create a safe path for baseball to return to the community this summer,” Caloia said in a news release. "The Kingfish are part of the fabric of summer in Kenosha, and even though this won't be a typical summer, we're proud that we can bring affordable family fun and great baseball back to Simmons Field.”

New protocols and procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of fans at Simmons Field, including dramatically reduced seating capacity. The Kingfish will release their complete COVID-19 Readiness Plan on Kingfishbaseball.com in the coming days, or fans can call the front office at 262-653-0900 with specific questions.