Kingfish will begin play July 15

The Kenosha Kingfish will play in front of fans this summer at Simmons Field.
On Thursday, Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia announced the Northwoods League franchise will begin play July 15 in a two-team series, with the Kingfish playing against another to-be-named Kenosha-based opponent.
The teams will play 26 games through Aug. 22, all at Simmons Field. The schedule will be finalized soon. The Kingfish were supposed to open their season on May 26, but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Challenging times call for creative solutions, and we're proud to be able to work with the Northwoods League and Kenosha Public Health to create a safe path for baseball to return to the community this summer,” Caloia said in a news release. "The Kingfish are part of the fabric of summer in Kenosha, and even though this won't be a typical summer, we're proud that we can bring affordable family fun and great baseball back to Simmons Field.”
New protocols and procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of fans at Simmons Field, including dramatically reduced seating capacity. The Kingfish will release their complete COVID-19 Readiness Plan on Kingfishbaseball.com in the coming days, or fans can call the front office at 262-653-0900 with specific questions.
There will be a brief "Name the Team" contest for the new Kenosha team on Kingfishbaseball.com. Fans can submit name ideas, and anyone who submits the winning name will win a prize courtesy of the team.
Also, with the addition of a second Kenosha-based team, families and individuals in the community that have a spare bedroom and would be willing to host a player or two can call the Kingfish office to discuss details. To learn more about the Host Family program, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kenosha-kingfish/community/host-family-program.
The NWL is comprised of 22 teams across seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana — and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In lieu of their normal schedules this summer, teams are playing in pod formats in which they travel to a restricted number of locations or stay in the same location.
A pod in Bismarck, N.D., began play on June 15, while a six-team Wisconsin-Illinois pod, a six-team Michigan pod and a five-team Minnesota-Iowa pod will begin on July 1.
An updated version of this story will appear in Saturday's print edition of the News.
Photos from the 2019 Kenosha Kingfish season
When the Kenosha Kingfish begin their Northwoods League season in late May, it's always a reminder for Kenoshans that summer is just around the corner, even when the temperatures may not feel like it. And when the Kingfish end their season in mid-August, it's a bittersweet reminder that the waning warm summer evenings will soon be giving way to fall. The Kingfish wrapped up their 2019 season, the sixth in franchise history, this past weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Here are some of the best photos from another great summer at Simmons Field.
