Knights of Columbus host a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 1201 will host its annual Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. The ceremony will take place in the East parking lot, at the Easter vigil and flag retirement fire pit, which was created last year by the Knights of Columbus. The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m.

Set to last around 20 minutes, it will include several prayers and readings, as well as the playing of “Tap” as the burning of old and worn flags occurs.

For people interested in retiring their own old or worn flags, collection bins are located at Ace Hardware, 3505 80th St., and St. Peter’s Church, 2224 30th Ave., in Kenosha. Flags will also be accepted at the ceremony location on the day of the event.

Members of Knights of Columbus Assembly 1201 will be at Ace Hardware on Flag Day, June 14, handing out American Flag pins and collecting proceeds which will then be used to purchase new American flags.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.