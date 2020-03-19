Kohl's, outlet mall temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Two department stores and a local outlet mall have closed their doors temporarily in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Kohl’s stores nationwide, including the Kenosha store at 7200 Green Bay Roard in the Southport Plaza, closed its doors 7 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed until at least April 1. Similarly, J.C. Penney, which has a store at 10225 77th St. in Pleasant Prairie, also announced the temporary closing of stores and business offices on Wednesday. These are scheduled to reopen April 2, according to an announcement on its website.
“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”
Shoppers have been encouraged to shop online.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, at 11211 120th Ave., also announced its closing Thursday to address the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The outlets are expected to remain closed until March 29, according to its website.
Curtailed, special hours
In addition, several grocery stores and discount retailers have also curtailed their hours to stock and clean and adjusting with special early shopping times for older adults and those with vulnerable immune systems. The following is a list of major stores in the Kenosha area (a few have hours that remain unchanged):
Festival Foods
3207 80th St. (Kenosha) and 6000 31 St. (Somers)
5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Lakeside Foods, 25300 75th St., (Paddock Lake)
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Store officials recommend seniors, or those with compromised immune systems, visit during the first few hours of the day.
Fresh Thyme
7100 Green Bay Road
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Starting Sunday, March 22)
For customers over the age of 60 and those who may have a compromised immune system, the store will be open for two hours, 6 to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Lowe’s
6500 Green Bay Road
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays
Store hours as of Thursday, March 19, remain unchanged
https://newsroom.lowes.com/news-releases/a-message-to-our-customers-from-ceo-marvin-ellison/?int_cmp=Home:A:GlobalMessage:Corp:FW6_Global
Meijer
7701 Green Bay Road
8 a.m.-10 p.m. beginning Friday (March 20)
Dedicated shopping times:
Senior adults and customers with chronic health conditions–7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
“Essential service workers” and Meijer team members–7 to 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
http://newsroom.meijer.com/2020-03-19-Meijer-Announces-New-Store-Hours-and-Dedicated-Times-for-Seniors-Customers-with-Chronic-Health-Conditions-Essential-Service-Workers-and-Team-Members
Menard’s
7330 74th Place
6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays
Pick 'n Save
5710 75th St. and 2811 18th St.
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Piggly Wiggly
7600 Pershing Blvd. and 2801 14th Place
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (unchanged as of Thursday, March 19)
Target
9777 76th St. Pleasant Prairie
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
First hour of shopping each Wednesday dedicated to elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
https://corporate.target.com/about/purpose-history/our-commitments/target-coronavirus-hub?lnk=Acoronavirusupd
Walmart
3500 Brumback Blvd., Somers
7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
Customers over the age of 60 can shop an hour earlier (6 a.m.) from March 24 through April 28. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.
https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/18/latest-walmart-store-changes-to-support-associates-and-customers
Woodman’s
7145 120th Ave.
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily