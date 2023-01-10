KSD locates and returns stolen TVs within hours of report, two in custody

A retail theft was thwarted in a few hours Monday evening, with Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputies locating the suspects and stolen merchandise in a moving truck on Highway 50.

Memphis, Tennessee resident Clayton Webb, 19, and Chicago resident Crystal Wakefield, 28, have both been charged with retail theft-intentionally taking items worth $500-$5000, which are felonies.

According to Sgt. David Wright, at about 6:20 p.m., Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., reported a theft of four 43-inch televisions. When deputies responded to the store, they used the video footage to locate the suspects.

The pair were found on Highway 50, just west of Paddock Lake, driving an SUV and a U-Haul truck. Deputies pulled the vehicles over, and upon searching the truck located the stolen merchandise.

By about 7:49 p.m., less than two hours after the initial report, the alleged perpetrators were taken into custody without further incident in the 26100 block of Highway 50, according to Wright

Wright said the pair likely loaded the stolen merchandise into the SUV initially, and then transferred them to the truck afterwards. Wright could not say the exact value of the stolen merchandise.

“KSD is proud of the work our deputies do on a daily basis,” Wright said. “We’re thankful we were able to apprehend the suspects and return the merchandise.”