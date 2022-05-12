KSFCA holding Kids Fish N' Fun at Anderson Park pool

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold a Kids Fish N’ Fun event at Anderson Pond, adjacent to the Anderson Park Pool, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The aim is to introduce families to the sport of fishing and educate children about the environment.

The event is for children ages 4 to 12 with an adult. complimentary fishing rods and reels will be given away while supplies last. Kids can learn about lure selection, casting, bait selection, fly tying and more. There will also be free hot dogs, chips, water and swag bags with environmental educational materials.

No pre-registration is required.

John Meyer, a volunteer with KSFCA, said the event, which began 20 years ago, is a way to introduce kids and families to fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

“We hope people can come and enjoy the outdoors,” Meyer said. “We want to introduce children to the wonders of nature and turn them into life-long learners.”

Whoever catches the longest fish will win the Joseph Borden Longest Fish Award. Borden passed away earlier this year, and although he was not a member of KSFCA, he was an avid fisherman.

KSFCA President Lynn Davis said nearly 30 of Borden’s friends and family members donated “well over” $1,500 to the organization. In honor of Borden and the generosity of his friends and family, the award bears his name.

“I’ve never seen donations like that,” Davis said.

'Great to be back'

The event was unfortunately cancelled twice during COVID according to Davis, but she said they are excited to be back.

“This is an opportunity to teach Kenosha children how to fish and how much fun they can have,” Davis said. “It feels great to be back, we just hope the weather cooperates.”

Meyer said teaching kids at a young age about the outdoors, nature and where their food comes from is important, and something that many don’t learn enough about.

“We’re hoping this event turns people towards doing these kinds of things on their own,” Meyer said. “Anything that can get kids outside is good.”

Two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens will be on hand to assist and give a presentation.

For more information on the event, go to kenoshasportfishing.com, or email fishnfun@kenoshasportfishing.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.