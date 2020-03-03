KTEC student wins regional spelling bee, advances to March 7 state competition

While he admits he enjoys the attention he has received, he is not as enthusiastic about bearing down and studying.

“It’s actually kind of stressful,” he said. “I get little to no free time because my mom is constantly making me study for the spelling bee,” he said.

Nightly practice

To prepare for the competitions, Lucas looks over the words and then his mom Carol Ashley, tests him, a process that takes about an hour each night.

He learns to spell about 65 new words a day, with pronunciations and definitions along the way. They take time, especially when going over misspellings.

Last year at the regional level, he was eliminated from the contest after misspelling the word “lokshen,” a type of flat egg noodle common in Yiddish cuisine. Another word that used to give him fits was “racketeer,” or con artist.