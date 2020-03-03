KTEC student wins regional spelling bee, advances to March 7 state competition

On any given day, Lucas Tarzon might be picking apart “hydrargyrum” and “xylyl” with a little “cornichon” in the “imaret.”
No, he’s not analyzing mercury or xylene derivatives. Nor is he eating mini-French pickles at a Turkish soup kitchen.
Instead, Lucas, 13, of Kenosha, is diligently memorizing thousands of words in preparation for the Badger State Spelling Bee on Saturday in Madison. The winner of the state competition will represent Wisconsin in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee May 24-29 in Washington, D.C.
On Feb. 21, the seventh-grader at KTEC West won the regional bee held in Pewaukee. There, he made it through 22 rounds, while battling two other spellers for nine rounds before winning his first regional title.
To win, he successfully spelled “galapago,” a tortoise found on the island of Galapagos, which incidentally is the archaic Spanish word for saddle. Spaniards visiting the island thought the tortoise’s shells looked like saddles.
Lucas, who has participated in his school’s spelling be since the third grade, took third place at the school level competition. It was enough to advance him to the Unified’s districtwide competition, which he won.
This year marks the first time he has advanced beyond the regional.
While he admits he enjoys the attention he has received, he is not as enthusiastic about bearing down and studying.
“It’s actually kind of stressful,” he said. “I get little to no free time because my mom is constantly making me study for the spelling bee,” he said.
Nightly practice
To prepare for the competitions, Lucas looks over the words and then his mom Carol Ashley, tests him, a process that takes about an hour each night.
He learns to spell about 65 new words a day, with pronunciations and definitions along the way. They take time, especially when going over misspellings.
Last year at the regional level, he was eliminated from the contest after misspelling the word “lokshen,” a type of flat egg noodle common in Yiddish cuisine. Another word that used to give him fits was “racketeer,” or con artist.
According to Lucas, his word study list has increased from several hundred to 5,000 since the districtlevel competition. This year, Scripps changed its study resource from “Spell It!,” which had been used since 2006, to the updated “Words of the Champions,” which quadrupled the number of words students can be expected to spell. The words are selected from the national bee’s official dictionary, Merriam-Webster Unabridged.
Love of reading
Lucas believes his affinity for spelling is a natural extension of his love of reading.
“Reading is my best subject. And, I think spelling kind of ties into it,” he said. “I love to read.”
According to Ashley, her son taught himself to read when he was just 2 years old.
“When he was a toddler ... Lucas was quiet and was sitting on a pile of books basically,” she said.
Ashley remembers her son at 18 months having memorized Michael Rosen’s children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”
“Then, he started asking about what letters were and what the words were on some flash cards,” she said.
Before long, he was reading Dr. Seuss’ “Hop on Pop.”
“And my husband came home one day and said, `There, he’s reading’,” she said. “I didn’t teach him to read. He just started reading.”
Now, he is hoping he can earn the state championship title in spelling. However, it won’t be the end of the world if he doesn’t, he said candidly.
“The thing is, I don’t really care if I lose the state bee because it’s not the most important thing in the world,” he said.
