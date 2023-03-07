Over 1,300 elementary, middle, high school and charter school students will break out their bows and play a variety of orchestral musical pieces Saturday night at Indian Trail High School and Academy for the 60th annual Orchestra Festival.

The sold-out event, to be held at 6:30 p.m., will be streamed live on the KUSD YouTube channel. In the Indian Trail auditorium, guests may watch the event for free with no ticket required.

"There'll be recognizable melodies, and there's going to be a lot of more contemporary sounding music," said Kenosha Unified's Director of Fine Arts Scott Plank. "I think there'll be something for everyone."

This year's guest conductor is Jeremy Woolstenhulme, a performer, teacher, composer and youth conductor currently serving as orchestra director at Northview High School in Fulton County, Ga.

Woolstenhulme formerly taught at Hyde Park Middle School in the Clark County School District of Las Vegas, and directed the full symphonic orchestra of the Las Vegas Youth Orchestras. As a professional cellist, Woolstenhulme was a member of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Seasons String Quartet and also performed as a freelance musician at many entertainment venues in Las Vegas.

"Several years ago, we had Kirt Mosier here, who is also a composer, and we asked him, 'Who would you recommend?' His first recommendation was Jeremy," Plank said. "So it's really exciting when we can act on recommendations that we get from previous previous guests and composers."

Participating schools and their directors are; Heather Kamikawa, Bradford High School; Daniel Perron, Bullen Middle School; Angela Barone, Brompton School; Haven Wells, Dimensions of Learning Academy; Jasmyn Kosier, Harborside Academy/Lakeview Academy; Nathan Gardner, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Keith Robinson, Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum; Lindsay Pytel, Lance Middle School; Jennifer Marvin, Lincoln Middle School; Elizabeth Tercek, Mahone Middle School; Helen Breitenbach, Tremper High School; Todd DeBoer, Washington Middle School; and Jessica DeBoer, Lorikaye Kristiansen and Rehanna Rexroat, elementary orchestra.

"These festivals are fantastic. And I value them as community and parent events, but the real impact is with kids. The kids come together, they're part of this huge event that is just so much bigger than anything else they would ever be involved with," Plank said.