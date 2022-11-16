KUSD accepts $50,000 donation from Forest County Potawatomi for rebranding

The Kenosha Unified School District formally accepted a $50,000 donation to the district from the Forest County Potawatomi Community in a meeting Tuesday night.

The donation is in recognition and appreciation of the recent update of the Kenosha Unified logo. The design acknowledges and retains Kenosha’s ties to the Potawatomi Tribe. When learning of the district’s updated design, Potawatomi officials reached out to KUSD to show their appreciation.

“For the school district to take steps to acknowledge and recognize our Tribe’s ties to the area – without being asked – demonstrates their sincere appreciation for the community and its history. We are extremely grateful for this action,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. “Kenosha is a big part of our history and our home, and we are proud to support those who also call it home today.”

The donation from the Potawatomi will be used for rebranding purposes at the district's administration building, 3600 52nd St.

The updated logo, which was created in-house by Kenosha Unified staff, retains the district’s historical ties to the area while providing a fresh look and updated colors.

The logo features three flames, each of which are intended to represent the three communities KUSD serves: the City of Kenosha, Town and Village of Somers, and Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Potawatomi means “the keepers of the fire,” which was the original inspiration for the three torches in the district’s logo and pays tribute to the tribe that lived in the area long before any other group chose to settle here.

"The actions that you took to acknowledge the tribe's ties in this area without being asked demonstrates a sincere appreciation for its history and for the community itself," said Forest County Potawatomi Treasurer Manny Johnson. "We're extremely grateful for your actions. Kenosha is a big part of our history and our home, and we're proud to support those who call it home as well."

The Potawatomi had a mile-long village on the Pike River in Kenosha. Kenosha is named after the Potawatomi village “Kee-neau-sha-Kau-ning,” meaning “the pickerel’s abiding place.” A historical marker in front of the Kenosha Public Museum commemorates Kenosha taking its name from the Potawatomi village.

“We are genuinely appreciative of this donation dedicated to making improvements to the Educational Support Center,” said Kenosha Unified Board President Yolanda Adams. “This was a pleasant surprise stemming from our decision to honor the rich history of our community, and for that we are truly grateful.”