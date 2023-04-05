The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved a mass-action vaping lawsuit settlement following a discussion and vote at the board March 28 meeting.

Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss was informed by legal counsel from Franz Law group and attorney Lori Lubinsky that the district is eligible to receive a gross offering of $505,615 to resolve its Government Entity claims against Juul Labs Inc., according to school board documents.

From that amount, attorney fees, costs and other expenses will be deducted, which is estimated to be 35% of the settlement.

The litigation sought past monetary damages and compensation to confront the vaping epidemic in the future. The focus of future damages would be on vaping deterrence, education and support.

The district voted to join the lawsuit in June 2021, and approved the contingency fee agreement in which the district would not be responsible for fees or costs if it did not receive compensation.

Social media lawsuit

In the same meeting, the school board approved to join a lawsuit against social media entities and approved a contingency fee with Franz Law Group in a 6-1 vote.

Legal counsel advised the district to enter into the mass-action lawsuit, which targets social media entities such as Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube.

The lawsuit alleges social media companies have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm, all of which, the lawsuit argues, severely affect their ability to succeed in school.

The goal of the lawsuit is to hold those companies accountable and obtain funding for districts for prevention education and mental health services.

In both the vaping settlement and the social media lawsuit, board member Kristine Schmaling was the only dissenting vote.

Other business

The school board approved a number of other grants, course changes and course materials. Those approved include:

The 2023-24 Head Start Federal Grant in the amount of $3,294,511

The application of the 2023-2024 Head Start Federal Cost of Living Adjustment and Quality Improvement Supplemental Grant in the amount of $225,736 with a rationale that compensation increases are pending and will follow similar district employee groups

The addition of Introduction to High School Orchestra/Introduction to High School Orchestra Honors and String Orchestra/String Orchestra Honors, which needed a second course name and number because it runs for two periods

Updates to the 2022-25 Curriculum Review Cycle located in Policy 6610 as a first reading on March 28, 2023, and a second reading on April 25, 2023

The purchase of career and technical education instructional materials for the grades nine through 12 culinary and marketing pathway courses.

The purchase of the Carnegie “T’es Branché?” textbook series

The purchase of “Precalculus with Limits, 5th Edition,” “Calculus for AP” and “The Practice of Statistics”

The purchase of “Environmental Science for the AP Course, 4th Edition”

The application for the Transition Readiness Grant in the amount of $45,000 and implement it if received from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The proposed instructional calendars for the 2024-25 school year

The donation of a violin to the fine arts department

A resolution in recognition of César Chávez Day 2023