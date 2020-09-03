KUSD board votes again favoring choice for in-person or virtual learning

At the meeting about 40 people spoke on both sides, including teachers, parents and students who were concerned about safety, including mask wearing and the smaller distances within classrooms, as well as, exposure to the virus. They favored that the district return to the all-virtual opening at the beginning of the school year.

Parents, especially those who must work, called for the choice to have their children start in person and urged the board to reaffirm its decision in August. Several were concerned about students with special needs who require hands-on learning, something that virtual learning that does not afford them.

Additional deliberation and comments on the district's re-opening plan will be available later online and in the newspaper.

KEA issued the following statement after the vote:

"The School Board had an opportunity to err on the side of caution and make a decision that prioritizes the safety of students and staff in the midst of a global pandemic.

Instead of making a decision that was based in science and supported with evidence that our schools can open safely and stay open, they are choosing to risk the lives of students and educators by forcing them into unsafe working and learning conditions.