KUSD board votes again favoring choice for in-person or virtual learning

The Kenosha Unified School board voted again Thursday night to give students the choice to either start the year 2020-21 academic year in-person or through virtually learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School under both choices will begin Sept. 14. The board also voted in favor for the return of fall sports in the district.
The plan was voted on again after a technicality over a possible open meetings violation, a complaint filed by the Kenosha Education Association. The vote, however, was 5-2 with board members Yolanda Adams and Rebecca Stevens casting dissenting votes, a departure from the unanimous decision of Aug. 18.
At the August meeting, the board voted to rescind its decision in July for an all-virtual start and to offer the two learning options following hours of comments and deliberations. However, the item on the August agenda that night contained notification of the virtual-only plan being voted on and not re-consideration of the choice plan.
Rather than risk a legal challenge, the board rescinded its Aug. 18 vote and voted on the re-opening plan, including virtual and in-person instruction.
The Thursday meeting had been rescheduled at least twice due to civil unrest that forced curfews on the city until Wednesday.
Prior to the meeting, at least 25 to 30 people, including community members and teachers marched outside the Educational Support Center reiterating their concerns about safety over pandemic.
At the meeting about 40 people spoke on both sides, including teachers, parents and students who were concerned about safety, including mask wearing and the smaller distances within classrooms, as well as, exposure to the virus. They favored that the district return to the all-virtual opening at the beginning of the school year.
Parents, especially those who must work, called for the choice to have their children start in person and urged the board to reaffirm its decision in August. Several were concerned about students with special needs who require hands-on learning, something that virtual learning that does not afford them.
Additional deliberation and comments on the district's re-opening plan will be available later online and in the newspaper.
KEA issued the following statement after the vote:
"The School Board had an opportunity to err on the side of caution and make a decision that prioritizes the safety of students and staff in the midst of a global pandemic.
Instead of making a decision that was based in science and supported with evidence that our schools can open safely and stay open, they are choosing to risk the lives of students and educators by forcing them into unsafe working and learning conditions.
All over the country we are seeing schools shut down because of a surge in positive cases. Kenosha County continues to be an area with high activity and spread. We are the only urban district in Wisconsin that is risking the safety of our community by sending educators and students into unprepared, unsafe working and learning conditions.
Opening our schools before every safety procedure and policy has been carefully thought through and implemented is reckless and irresponsible. Unfortunately, it will be our entire community that pays the price."
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!