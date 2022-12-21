 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KUSD cancels school ahead of a forecasted snow storm

  • Updated
The Kenosha Unified School District canceled school for Thursday ahead of the snow storm forecasted for the rest of the week, according to a Facebook post sent out at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

The district said any after-school activities, such as practices, games and clubs will also be canceled due to the timing of the weather warning.

"When schools are closed, no students are expected to report, before and after school activities are canceled, and the Kenosha Senior Center will be closed," the district said in a post on Facebook.

