KUSD says "cybersecurity incident" led to network interruptions

Kenosha Unified said a “cybersecurity incident” was the reason behind network interruptions throughout the week, and that an investigation with an external cybersecurity firm and law enforcement was ongoing. The school system released a statement Thursday morning.

The statement said the investigation was ongoing, as KUSD’s internal security teams reviewed the incident to “mitigate any potential impact to data.” Whether this means any data was breached is unclear.

As of noon Thursday, the KUSD website was back online, but school officials declined to elaborate on the situation.

The statement thanked the work of teachers and staff to allow education to continue despite disruptions.

On Sunday, KUSD notified staff and families that certain portions of its network were “proactively” taken offline after a cybersecurity incident. Network issues continued throughout the week.

A number of district residents posted on social media sites that the network had been hit by ransomware, a type of malware that stops users or organizations from accessing their files until they pay a ransom fee. The district made no comment on the allegations’ validity in Thursday’s statement.