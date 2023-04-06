The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved $15.2 million in modifications to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan on March 28. The funds enable additional grant-eligible expenditures.

The funds will cover staff positions, including reading interventionists, math interventionists, social workers, short-term substitute positions and paraprofessionals. The funds will also go toward a cyber security monitor service contract and other technical items.

"Most of the (uses) are refunding positions we had during this year," said Kenosha Unified's Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan.

The $15.2 million portion of the grant follows a board decision in May 2022 to spend $26 million of the $44.8 million awarded to the district on projects, programs and positions, such as interventionists, an Aurora Hospital counseling program and air quality improvement projects.

The grant, which must be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024, is designed to, "help sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students."

ESSER III funds are the last to be allocated an used by Kenosha Unified. After the 2023-24 school year, it will be up to the school board to determine the future of those ESSER-funded positions.

"When these grant funds go away, everything, theoretically, goes away as well, unless the board does the work to prioritize those items in the operational budget," Hamdan said.

ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is a grant program authorized under American Rescue Plan Act, and was designed to provide additional money for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

ESSER III follows ESSER I, created by the CARES Act in March 2020, and ESSER II, created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020.