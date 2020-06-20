KUSD sets plans for summer sports activities

There will be sports happening this summer within the Kenosha Unified School District.
It’s just going to be different.
KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen and Chief Academic Officer Julie Housaman outlined a plan for spring sports to engage in activities starting July 1 during a School Board meeting Thursday night.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association publicly released guidelines to resume summertime athletics programs and other activities beginning July 1. The “Guidance for Summer Activities” can be accessed on the WIAA website at wiaawi.org by navigating to the “Health” page link at the top of the homepage and navigating to the “Infectious Disease” page.
“Within what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a news release. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”
The KUSD update was part of an overall plan for students to return to school in the fall. Committees have been established to deal with school re-design, virtual learning, student social/emotional support, safety and staff wellness and professional learning.
Safety will be of the utmost importance moving forward, Mogensen said.
“We will work directly with the recommendations of the district’s safety and wellness task force,” he said. “There are several guidelines that will outline the use of PPE, health screening questions and things associated with that.”
Self-screening among the student-athletes and coaches will be the expectation daily to identify any potential symptoms of the virus, Mogensen said.
Should someone show symptoms, they will report that to their head coach, who will then send that information to their school athletic director, and then to Mogensen and the building principal.
Once a positive test occurs, the district would then work with the Kenosha County Division of Health, Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said.
“The county health department guides us, and then they take over that contact tracing,” she said. (They) work with the families and then with us. They usually send out letters to those families, too.”
Whenever possible, face masks should be worn by athletes and coaches alike, Mogensen said.
“We recognize with athletics where it simply isn’t possible or not an ideal situation when you’re talking about physical exertion and covering the face,” he said.
“In settings when it is possible, when they’re on the bench or there’s instruction going on and it’s not necessarily physical activity, we will be encouraging all of our athletes to be wearing them, as well as coaches.”
For indoor activities, namely weight training, all coaches will be required to wear a face mask. Athletes will still be encouraged to do so, Mogensen said.
Specific sanitation times will be established for the weight rooms, as well as having equipment cleaned in between individual uses.
Three phases
When the spring sports season was cancelled because of COVID-19 — it was first suspended with the end of the basketball postseason on March 12 and then officially cancelled on April 21 — the WIAA gave districts the option for extended summer contact beginning July 1 and ending July 31.
The plan for KUSD was developed using guidelines from the National Federation of High Schools and are broken down into Phases 1, 2 and 3, Mogensen said.
Phase 1, which the district currently is in, limits numbers to small groups and skill development, but there are fewer restrictions in Phases 2 and 3.
Mogensen said the hope is to start the summer contact period in Phase 2, which allows for groups of up to 50 people, with workouts conducted in pods of the same students always being together and appropriate social distancing.
Should things remain the same, the hope is to move to Phase 3 from July 16-30, and at that time competitions may begin with gatherings of up to 50 people for both indoor and outdoor activities.
The district is allowing up to four scrimmages for spring sports, only within KUSD. No transportation will be provided, and for softball and baseball the bleachers will be off-limits to fans.
“There won’t be any movement outside the city (to compete), so it’s not going to be anything that will be an unrealistic destination,” Mogensen said.
For sports that utilize stadiums, such as track and field and soccer, markers will be put in place to keep within the social distancing guidelines, Mogensen said.
“We’ll be strongly encouraging and enforcing social distancing between spectators,” he said. “We’ll be closing the bleachers at the baseball and softball fields and not allowing people to sit in them, simply because of the size of the bleachers (that) don’t allow for social distancing to take place.”
Locker rooms at each of the district buildings will remain closed through the end of July.
Fall still unknown
Mogensen cautioned, though, that nothing has been decided regarding what fall athletics may look like. The WIAA Board of Control is meeting Wednesday and is expected to provide some guidance at that time.
That remains a huge question mark at the moment, Mogensen said.
“It’s been a conversation that’s been endless for the past six weeks now,” he said. “I really have no inclination as to what will take place in the next three or four weeks as far as (what) decisions are made.”
Mogensen said he’s pleased the district can offer some kind of activity to the spring athletes as a way to provide them some semblance of an experience they lost with the pandemic.
“It makes me happy,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the kids out on the field. I’m hoping this plan will get that itch scratched, so to speak, for the kids to get out and have some fun.”
