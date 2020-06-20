KUSD sets plans for summer sports activities

The district is allowing up to four scrimmages for spring sports, only within KUSD. No transportation will be provided, and for softball and baseball the bleachers will be off-limits to fans.

“There won’t be any movement outside the city (to compete), so it’s not going to be anything that will be an unrealistic destination,” Mogensen said.

For sports that utilize stadiums, such as track and field and soccer, markers will be put in place to keep within the social distancing guidelines, Mogensen said.

“We’ll be strongly encouraging and enforcing social distancing between spectators,” he said. “We’ll be closing the bleachers at the baseball and softball fields and not allowing people to sit in them, simply because of the size of the bleachers (that) don’t allow for social distancing to take place.”

Locker rooms at each of the district buildings will remain closed through the end of July.

Fall still unknown

Mogensen cautioned, though, that nothing has been decided regarding what fall athletics may look like. The WIAA Board of Control is meeting Wednesday and is expected to provide some guidance at that time.

That remains a huge question mark at the moment, Mogensen said.