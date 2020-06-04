KUSD to hold graduation parades at schools for Class of 2020

According to a district news release issued Thursday night, the events will afford graduates the opportunity to partake in a celebratory car parade followed by crossing an outdoor stage.

"The district understands that these events and the virtual graduations set to air at 5 p.m. on July 25, 2020, are not comparable to traditional graduation ceremonies, but hopes families and community members embrace what is being offered and join in the celebrations to help honor the Class of 2020 in a safe and healthy manner amidst the global pandemic," the release states.