KUSD to hold graduation parades at schools for Class of 2020

Kenosha Unified will hold Class of 2020 Senior Celebration and Diploma Distribution events June 11-15.
According to a district news release issued Thursday night, the events will afford graduates the opportunity to partake in a celebratory car parade followed by crossing an outdoor stage.
"The district understands that these events and the virtual graduations set to air at 5 p.m. on July 25, 2020, are not comparable to traditional graduation ceremonies, but hopes families and community members embrace what is being offered and join in the celebrations to help honor the Class of 2020 in a safe and healthy manner amidst the global pandemic," the release states.
Events will take place at individual schools unless noted otherwise. The parade start times are as follows:
June 11
eSchool, 1 p.m., 1808 41st Pl.
Harborside, 2 p.m., 913 57th St.
June 12
LakeView, 1 p.m., 9449 88th Ave.
Reuther, 3 p.m., 913 57th St.
June 13
Tremper, 9:45 a.m., 8560 26th Ave.
Indian Trail High School and Academy, 2 p.m., 6800 60th St.
June 14
Bradford, 1 p.m., 3700 Washington Roa.
June 15
* ITED, 3 p.m. at the Educational Support Center, 3600, 52nd St.
The only vehicles allowed in the parade will be those containing graduates. All other friends, family and community members are being asked to line the parade route only to cheer on graduates while practicing safe social distancing.
The district is asking that guests avoid the staging area for health and safety of the graduates and staff.
Graduates and their families participating in the parade are encouraged to decorate cars. To ensure the safety and well-being of all, only graduates will be exiting vehicles near the stage to ensure social distancing is honored and to keep the parade safely moving.
