Labor unions see opportunity in worker shortage

For decades, Kenosha and Wisconsin labor unions have been on the decline. In a state where a third of workers were once union, membership has now dropped to under one in 10, lower than the national average.

But as labor shortages continue to afflict nearly every industry, and businesses compete for employees, labor unions could be seeing an opportunity to rebuild.

In Kenosha, the story of labor unions is much the same as it is across the state. Around 40 to 60 years ago, unions were a ubiquitous part of work life in A manufacturing town, according to Richard Gallo, president of the Kenosha branch of the AFL-CIO.

“Kenosha is a town that has a very robust history, as far as unions are concerned,” Gallo said. “You had a whole pocket of very large union industries that employed thousands of people.”

John Drew, vice president of UAW Local 72, once the largest labor union in the state, agreed.

“Kenosha has a very deep and strong labor tradition,” Drew said.

Today however, that influence has drastically decreased. The last big protest Gallo can recall was in 2009, during rallies against the closing of the Chrysler plant.