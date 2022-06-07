 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LAKE ANDREA

Lake Andrea gets lightning alert system

  • 0

The Pleasant Prairie Recreation Department at has installed a lightning detection and warning system, Thorguardian, that works along the shores of Lake Andrea. The system monitors the atmosphere’s electrostatic energy in a 15-mile radius.

Thorguardian will operate daily, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from the northern side of Lake Andrea. It was tested from various points around the park to ensure guests could hear the warning throughout Prairie Springs Park.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"The Thorguardian system eliminates any confusion about when hazardous lightning conditions are present," said Athletics & Recreation Manager Brett Christopher. "Lightning is often on the horizon around Prairie Springs Park. The system will only signal people in the area to seek shelter when a potential lightning hazard is within a two-and-a-half-mile radius of the park."

In the event of lightning detection, the device will send out a single 15-second air horn blast and activate strobing lights that will continually flash to indicate anyone in the area should seek shelter. The system will stop flashing and send out three five-second air horn blasts to notify when it is safe to return to normal activities.

People are also reading…

Residents near the park may hear the horn during a storm or when the system is tested, however no action is required. The alerts are to warn visitors of lighting hazards and notify them to look for a protected place to stay until the lightning has subsided.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Starbucks expands abortion rights for employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert