Lake Andrea gets lightning alert system

The Pleasant Prairie Recreation Department at has installed a lightning detection and warning system, Thorguardian, that works along the shores of Lake Andrea. The system monitors the atmosphere’s electrostatic energy in a 15-mile radius.

Thorguardian will operate daily, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from the northern side of Lake Andrea. It was tested from various points around the park to ensure guests could hear the warning throughout Prairie Springs Park.

"The Thorguardian system eliminates any confusion about when hazardous lightning conditions are present," said Athletics & Recreation Manager Brett Christopher. "Lightning is often on the horizon around Prairie Springs Park. The system will only signal people in the area to seek shelter when a potential lightning hazard is within a two-and-a-half-mile radius of the park."

In the event of lightning detection, the device will send out a single 15-second air horn blast and activate strobing lights that will continually flash to indicate anyone in the area should seek shelter. The system will stop flashing and send out three five-second air horn blasts to notify when it is safe to return to normal activities.

Residents near the park may hear the horn during a storm or when the system is tested, however no action is required. The alerts are to warn visitors of lighting hazards and notify them to look for a protected place to stay until the lightning has subsided.

