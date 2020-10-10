Lancers have no answers for Racine Lutheran

PADDOCK LAKE — This year’s transition to the Midwest Classic Conference has been up and down for the St. Joseph football team.
An easy victory over Burlington Catholic Central got things off on the right foot in Week 1, but after a scheduled Week 2 game at Brookfield Central was cancelled, that same lopsided affair happened again Friday night in Week 3.
This time, the Lancers got the brunt of an old-fashioned beating.
Racine Lutheran, a perennial area small-school power, imposed its will at Central High School in Paddock Lake — the Lancers’ new de facto home stadium — to the tune of a 35-6 rout in front of a sparse, socially-distanced crowd on an unseasonably warm October night.
St. Joseph isn't playing in Kenosha, because more than a limited amount of spectators aren’t yet allowed in the city. Therefore, the Lancers (2-1) have played both home games at Central, and the season’s second game was a forfeit victory.
After the game, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo didn’t mince words.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 5 (AP Small Division) and No. 9 (Division-6 coaches) in the state polls, simply gave it to the Lancers.
“We got outplayed,” Rizzo said. “They beat us up front, and we've got some things to fix.”
Racine Lutheran has advanced to at least the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals the last three years, and in 2018 the Crusaders fell in the Division-6 championship game.
Both St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran beat Catholic Central by lopsided scores this season, but Friday night proved the Lancers have some work to do.
“They’re a perennial powerhouse,” Rizzo said of Racine Lutheran. “Coach (Scott) Smith does a great job getting guys to play physical and fast. It was back and forth in the first half. I’m proud of the way our guys fought. We’re just a little bit outmatched, especially up front.”
St. Joseph trailed 13-0 at halftime after missing on a few solid opportunities, then the Crusaders pulled away with a 22-point third quarter.
With only four seconds left in the game, the Lancers enjoyed their first and only score, a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus to junior receiver Andrew Alia.
The domination was evident in the total yardage, as the Crusaders outgained the Lancers, 238-120. St. Joseph was held to a mere 21 yards on the ground.
Racine Lutheran, meanwhile, pounded the ball at the St. Joseph defense, as 207 of its yards came via land. St. Joseph also lost two fumbles and coughed it up three times overall.
Ashmus finished with 99 passing yards, with four completions going to sophomore Luke Schuler and three each to senior Max McCarville and Alia.
Junior Caden Tolefree led the Lancers in rushing with 35 yards on 11 carries.
Rizzo said the team would have an extra day off before traveling to Living Word Lutheran on Saturday, Oct. 17, for a Week 4 Midwest Classic matchup.
With the constant threat of COVID-19 in schools and the area in general, Rizzo has been happy with his school’s resolve, and he said the students have inspired many of the adults.
“Our families, parents and students have been doing a great job,” he said. “Everyone’s been buying in, and it’s allowing us to play. I think they know the advantages and opportunities they have for in-person school, and they don’t take anything for granted.
“I’m really proud of our school.”
