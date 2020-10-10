Lancers have no answers for Racine Lutheran

Racine Lutheran has advanced to at least the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals the last three years, and in 2018 the Crusaders fell in the Division-6 championship game.

Both St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran beat Catholic Central by lopsided scores this season, but Friday night proved the Lancers have some work to do.

“They’re a perennial powerhouse,” Rizzo said of Racine Lutheran. “Coach (Scott) Smith does a great job getting guys to play physical and fast. It was back and forth in the first half. I’m proud of the way our guys fought. We’re just a little bit outmatched, especially up front.”

St. Joseph trailed 13-0 at halftime after missing on a few solid opportunities, then the Crusaders pulled away with a 22-point third quarter.

With only four seconds left in the game, the Lancers enjoyed their first and only score, a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus to junior receiver Andrew Alia.

The domination was evident in the total yardage, as the Crusaders outgained the Lancers, 238-120. St. Joseph was held to a mere 21 yards on the ground.