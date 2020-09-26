Lancers roll over Hilltoppers

Senior captain Danny Santarelli, the team’s center, said it feels good to play again.

"This feels great," he said. "It’s been a crazy year, but I'm proud of my guys. I'm proud of the coaching staff, and it feels good to get the win.

"I love my guys, and I’d run through a brick wall for them. Tonight, it was a group effort."

The Hilltoppers got on the board when quarterback Max Robson burst for an 86-yard touchdown late in the first half to cut it to 21-6. In the third quarter, Catholic Central recovered a fumble near midfield and seemed to be in business, but the Hilltoppers fumbled to set up St. Joseph junior Caden Tolefree's 3-yard touchdown run, which was essentially the dagger.

Catholic Central fumbled eight times in the game but lost just two.

The Lancers dominated the Hilltoppers in all phases, with 22 first downs to only four and more than twice as many total yards, 298-123.

Rizzo said it was just nice to play some football and get some respite from what's been a tense vibe lately in Kenosha.