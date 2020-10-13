Last-minute TD pass lifts Central over Wilmot

PADDOCK LAKE — While most game-deciding plays are referred to as daggers, the Central football team provided a thorn Tuesday night.

The thorn of Jack Rose.

The 6-foot-4 junior receiver out-jumped his defender in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown catch from junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon with 31 seconds left, delivering the Falcons a thrilling 37-31 Southern Lakes Conference victory over county rival Wilmot in Paddock Lake.

With the win, Central improved to 2-1 and snapped a nine-game losing streak to Wilmot, dating back to a forfeit victory in 2010. The Falcons' last non-forfeit victory over their county rival, which still leads the all-time series 42-16, before Tuesday came in 2007.

But the string of Wilmot victories in the rivalry seemed very likely to reach 10 when the Panthers took a 31-22 lead with 5:30 remaining Tuesday.

That's when Mulhollon took over with a touchdown run that was followed by the decisive touchdown pass, a fade to the corner of the end zone where Rose muscled his way through tight man coverage.

"That's automatic for our 6-4 receiver, going against a 5-10 cornerback in single coverage," Mulhollon said. "It was a matchup nightmare."

