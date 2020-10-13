Last-minute TD pass lifts Central over Wilmot

PADDOCK LAKE — While most game-deciding plays are referred to as daggers, the Central football team provided a thorn Tuesday night.
The thorn of Jack Rose.
The 6-foot-4 junior receiver out-jumped his defender in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown catch from junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon with 31 seconds left, delivering the Falcons a thrilling 37-31 Southern Lakes Conference victory over county rival Wilmot in Paddock Lake.
With the win, Central improved to 2-1 and snapped a nine-game losing streak to Wilmot, dating back to a forfeit victory in 2010. The Falcons' last non-forfeit victory over their county rival, which still leads the all-time series 42-16, before Tuesday came in 2007.
But the string of Wilmot victories in the rivalry seemed very likely to reach 10 when the Panthers took a 31-22 lead with 5:30 remaining Tuesday.
That's when Mulhollon took over with a touchdown run that was followed by the decisive touchdown pass, a fade to the corner of the end zone where Rose muscled his way through tight man coverage.
"That's automatic for our 6-4 receiver, going against a 5-10 cornerback in single coverage," Mulhollon said. "It was a matchup nightmare."
Senior Connor Grinde then sealed the victory at midfield with an interception with a few seconds left, and the Falcons erupted in celebration. First-year Central coach Jared Franz, who previously coached all levels at Wilmot for 12 years, took a Gatorade shower courtesy of two of his players.
"It actually wasn't that bad," joked Franz, whose up-tempo offense reeled off 15 unanswered points in five minutes, of the shower. "In all honesty, it feels good."
For Wilmot, meanwhile, it was a tough way to lose a season debut.
Wilmot coach Keiya Square said it's been a "painful" last two weeks for his squad, which had to undergo a recent 14-day quarantine after the school went all-virtual on Oct. 1 due a a COViD-19 situation. The Panthers had to postpone their first two games — only one has been rescheduled — and move the Week 3 game against the Falcons from last week Friday to Tuesday.
Tuesday also marked the third day back in school for Wilmot's players.
Square said his team was just happy to be able to play, despite coming up on the losing end of an instant classic.
"We came out early and looked like we were off for a while," Square said. "Then after only five days of practice, I'm really proud of what they did."
