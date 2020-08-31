Law enforcement sufficient in support of Trump's visit, says mayor

Mayor John Antaramian announced that there is sufficient law enforcement support in advance of President Donald Trump’s visit Tuesday.
“With the local, regional and national law enforcement support currently in our city, I’m confident we have sufficient resources and aid to manage the president’s visit tomorrow and keep people safe,” said Antaramian, in a release Monday night. “Our city has already experienced so much devastation. It’s my top priority to work collaboratively with law enforcement and take advantage of the additional support available to put necessary protocols in place to mitigate further damage and violence in our great city.”
Coordinated effort
The Kenosha Police Department is working with local, state, federal agencies and the Secret Service to prepare for President Trump’s visit. Specific details of the visit are not available at this time.
“Kenosha has hosted presidential visits in the past and we stand ready and prepared for President Trump’s visit tomorrow,” said Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said. “We have sufficient local and national support to manage the events of tomorrow.”
The Wisconsin National Guard has more than 1,000 individuals stationed in the city and morethan 500 out-of-state guard members from Arizona, Alabama and Michigan available to provide aid as directed by law enforcement in the City of Kenosha.
“Our mission doesn’t change with the presidential visit tomorrow,'' said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. “We are here to provide support to local law enforcement and help ensure safety in the city of Kenosha .”
Curfews remain in effect
Kenosha’s 7 p.m. curfew will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 2. at 7 a.m. Beginning the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 2, the curfew hours will take effect at 9 p.m. and will remain through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. or until further notice. Kenosha Area Transit will adapt service hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 1. Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Transit hours adjusted
Kenosha Area Transit has adjusted its service hours Wednesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the latest buses departing downtown at 7 p.m. Service hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. City buses do not operate on Sundays or Labor Day. Any questions about the temporary suspension can be directed to the dispatch office prior to 5 p.m. by calling 262-653-4287.
