Law enforcement sufficient in support of Trump's visit, says mayor

Mayor John Antaramian announced that there is sufficient law enforcement support in advance of President Donald Trump’s visit Tuesday.

“With the local, regional and national law enforcement support currently in our city, I’m confident we have sufficient resources and aid to manage the president’s visit tomorrow and keep people safe,” said Antaramian, in a release Monday night. “Our city has already experienced so much devastation. It’s my top priority to work collaboratively with law enforcement and take advantage of the additional support available to put necessary protocols in place to mitigate further damage and violence in our great city.”

Coordinated effort

The Kenosha Police Department is working with local, state, federal agencies and the Secret Service to prepare for President Trump’s visit. Specific details of the visit are not available at this time.

“Kenosha has hosted presidential visits in the past and we stand ready and prepared for President Trump’s visit tomorrow,” said Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said. “We have sufficient local and national support to manage the events of tomorrow.”