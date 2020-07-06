Leadership Kenosha set to graduate Class of 2020

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Leadership Kenosha class of 2020 will be graduating on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a drive-by graduation commencement at the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce building parking lot, 600 52nd St.

The participants went through the leadership program to learn more about how the municipalities and employers interact and how their involvement could build upon the continued success and growth of Kenosha County.

Those interested in becoming an emerging leader or strengthening current involvement in the community should visit https://kenoshaareachamber.com/leadership-kenosha or contact the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce for further details and to learn more.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating over 100 years of service to the business community, with a mission to provide opportunities to engage and connect its members with the greater community and promote a culture where people and business succeed.

For 22 years, Leadership Kenosha has been the premier professional development program for the Chamber.

