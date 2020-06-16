Less expensive fire station plans eyed in Wheatland

A less expensive concept design for a fire station in Wheatland was presented by Scherrer Construction at a recent Town Board meeting.
But, town officials remained divided on whether to add onto the existing station or build new.
The plan was created after a $3.8 million plan for a new fire station was opposed in a nonbinding referendum in February.
That concept featured a 15,594-square-foot fire station with: eight stalls, one of would have been a dedicated wash bay and another of which would have a flat floor for vehicle maintenance; a turnout gear laundry room, gross contamination washroom and a locker room with room for 46 lockers; office space and meeting rooms; and a kitchen, day room and future bunk area.
The new, $2.5 million concept builds a new office, conference room, kitchen, lounge and locker room area between the existing four bay station and four new bays with a mezzanine.
“I think this is a great compromise to something the people clearly didn’t want,” town chairman Bill Glembocki said. “It may not be what the fire chief wants, but I think it will meet the needs of the town for 30- to 40-years to come. I don’t see the future growth in our community that some are basing the need for a bigger fire station on.”
Fire Chief Lou Denko said for the difference in price he favors the $3.8 million plan because it is based on a comprehensive needs assessment.
“I know it’s a lot of money. We are so close to doing it right,” Denko said. “The ($2.5 million plan) is just not adequate compared to the other plan. I would rather not move forward with the wrong thing. Once it is done, we are stuck with it.”
Denko said he feels “the other plan will pay for itself” by helping the department retain its volunteer membership. He said the $3.8 million plan would cost less than $3 per month for the owner of a $200,000 home.
Supervisor Kelly Wilson, who was part of the committee that explored the options and brought forward the $3.8 million plan, said she also favors that plan. She said the town would save money by building now rather than later.
Glembocki said eventually he feels a plan could be presented at a special meeting of the electorate for a vote.
“I don’t think it needs another referendum,” Glembocki said. “But, I don’t think we’re to that point yet.”
