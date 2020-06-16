Less expensive fire station plans eyed in Wheatland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A less expensive concept design for a fire station in Wheatland was presented by Scherrer Construction at a recent Town Board meeting.

But, town officials remained divided on whether to add onto the existing station or build new.

The plan was created after a $3.8 million plan for a new fire station was opposed in a nonbinding referendum in February.

That concept featured a 15,594-square-foot fire station with: eight stalls, one of would have been a dedicated wash bay and another of which would have a flat floor for vehicle maintenance; a turnout gear laundry room, gross contamination washroom and a locker room with room for 46 lockers; office space and meeting rooms; and a kitchen, day room and future bunk area.

The new, $2.5 million concept builds a new office, conference room, kitchen, lounge and locker room area between the existing four bay station and four new bays with a mezzanine.

“I think this is a great compromise to something the people clearly didn’t want,” town chairman Bill Glembocki said. “It may not be what the fire chief wants, but I think it will meet the needs of the town for 30- to 40-years to come. I don’t see the future growth in our community that some are basing the need for a bigger fire station on.”