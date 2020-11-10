LGBT student advocates call for Kenosha Unified policy that respects gender identity, insures safety

Transgender and non-binary youth said they want Kenosha Unified to recognize them for who they are, which includes the pronouns they use and the names they choose, and to do so in a way that does not compromise their safety.

The matter of gender identification dominated an hour-long hearing at a special School Board session Oct. 26 to discuss a proposed non-discrimination policy intended to address the needs of transgender students and students whose identities don’t conform with traditional gender roles. Most, if not all, speakers called for the proposal to be revised to reflect such changes.

The board continues to work on the policy that has been under consideration for more than a year. It has yet to approve it.

As the proposal is currently written, students under age 18 would require parental consent to be recognized at school with their preferred gender identities and by the name they choose, rather than their given birth names.

Shelley Gregory, advocate and consultant for the Milwaukee-based FORGE, the leading transgender anti-violence organization in the nation, said while they appreciated the board’s work on the policy it fell short of its intent in creating and maintaining an environment where students could feel safe and supported.

Gregory called on the district to revise the policy so that transgender students’ identities are affirmed without singling them out. They said transgender students should be recognized with the names and pronouns they use “just like any other student,” and should be given autonomy to choose them.

Rae Antczak, a transgender man currently attending Gateway Technical College, said that when he was in high school, only half of the teachers used the name he goes by now. But when they did, he said he felt better and was able to engage in classes, performing better in school.

At the time, Antczak, of Racine, wasn’t “out” to his family and it was at school where he could experiment with his gender identity. While his family supported him, he said many students experience the opposite.

“Outing students to their parents, as this policy would force teachers to do, would put youth in serious danger,” Antczak said. He added that LGBT youth are 120 percent more likely to become homeless compared with their straight peers because of non-acceptance by parents, according to a University of Chicago study. Thirty percent of LGBT youth reported violence by a family member after coming out.

Some parents should not know

Antczak proposed revising the policy to allow reviewing pronouns and name changes on a case by case basis, with some parents being informed and others not. “That way, affirming parents are kept in the loop as much as possible, while still respecting the privacy, safety and autonomy of students stuck in unsafe living situations,” he said.

Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, also recommended the policy be revised to allow students to determine the name and pronoun that aligns with their identity. She said transgender and gender non-conforming youth, who do not have parental support, “are not going to stop being trans or gender non-conforming.”

She said that she understands the board’s need to balance the protection of students and acknowledging parental rights.

“But when it comes to students being able to use the pronoun and gender identity in the classroom, it’s really a matter of life and death for the student,” she said. “It’s the student’s identity. It’s the student’s school experience. It’s the student’s trauma if they are not protected from discrimination and bullying. It’s the student who is at risk, not the parent.”

She said the policy should be designed to protect the student.

“I think we all prefer that the student comes out to their parents first. But, unfortunately, it often doesn’t work that way. The student that does not have parental or guardian support when they come out as transgender or gender non-conforming is the most vulnerable student in your school,” she said.

Pickas to the soul

Quinn Moorman, a student from Monroe, Wis., said they were surprised how accepted they felt when they finally came out at school. They described their hometown as a “conservative” community and some still would use other names.

“For me, hearing people use the wrong name and the wrong pronouns is like a pickax slowly chipping away at your soul,” they said. “And every time, it just hurts a little bit more.”

Transgender youth are at high risk for suicide and depression, the speakers said. Often they are bullied. According to the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth and young adults, 40 percent of those ages 13-24, have seriously considered attempting suicide.

However, the organization cites research that indicates the use of a student’s chosen name results in a 29 percent decrease of suicidal ideation and a 56 percent decrease in suicidal behavior, said Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, who read a statement on behalf of the organization.

Overnight accommodations

Another area of concern is the policy’s reliance on a transgender student’s biological sex in determining how to handle overnight accommodations for field trips or other activities.

Under the district’s proposal, generally, students of one gender would not be permitted to share a room with students of another gender, and room assignments would be made based upon biological gender reflected in the district’s official records.

Grayson Breen, a transgender man studying social work at Carthage College, said it is important that transgender students are treated equitably alongside their peers who are cisgender, or one whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth.

“I know some cisgender students and parents sometimes have the fear that their child will have to room with a transgender student,” he said. “But I promise you, as a transgender person, who was that student on those overnight trips, we are not going to room with someone that will be harmful to us.”

Breen said it is important the students are able to room with “whomever they feel the most safe.”

“Whether that is someone from their assigned sex at birth or whether it is someone who has the same gender identity as them,” he said.

Brian Juchems, co-director of GSAFE, which advocates for creating safe schools for LGBT youth in Wisconsin, said that in addressing how to revise the policy for overnight accommodations, the board should start by asking trans or non-binary students what feels “safest and most inclusive” while protecting their privacy. Non-binary individuals are those who may identify with more than one gender, no specific gender or something else altogether.

Juchems said that keeping students safe includes not outing them to their families or to other families.

“When we don’t do that and subject them to greater scrutiny than their cisgender classmates, we end up treating them as less than and undeserving of respect and dignity,” he said.

Three other policies dealing with equal opportunity and non-discrimination in education, bullying and employee anti-harassment were also on the agenda. The board, which has been developing and revising each for more than a year, did not act on the policies, rather, the meeting was held to gather additional community input, according to Tom Duncan, school board president.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.