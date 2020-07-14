Lilly Lake water level fix delayed by COVID-19

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction of the $150,000 Lilly Lake high water relief outlet could begin in October after the permitting process was delayed for several months due to COVID-19.

The project, approved by residents at a special meeting in February, involves constructing a non-adjustable concrete outlet at a Bassett Creek drainage easement on the southeast side of the lake and two underground storm sewers to convey water under 80th Street into the marsh.

According to an update from the town of Wheatland, preliminary Bassett Creek fieldwork for the project was completed July 2. During the work it was determined Eurasian milfoil and Chinese mystery snail, invasive species common in Lilly Lake, were not found in the creek.

To prevent these invasive species from entering the creek, the state Department of Natural Resources will require some additional screening at the outlet structure.

There will be more opportunity for public comment on the project during the permitting process. Two WDNR permits are required — a general permit and an individual permit. The individual permit has review and public input periods.