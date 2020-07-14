Lilly Lake water level fix delayed by COVID-19
View Comments
alert top story

Lilly Lake water level fix delayed by COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
lilly lake 2.jpg

Only a sliver of Lilly Lake’s typically ample beach was above water when this photo was taken in August 2019.

 JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Construction of the $150,000 Lilly Lake high water relief outlet could begin in October after the permitting process was delayed for several months due to COVID-19.

The project, approved by residents at a special meeting in February, involves constructing a non-adjustable concrete outlet at a Bassett Creek drainage easement on the southeast side of the lake and two underground storm sewers to convey water under 80th Street into the marsh.

According to an update from the town of Wheatland, preliminary Bassett Creek fieldwork for the project was completed July 2. During the work it was determined Eurasian milfoil and Chinese mystery snail, invasive species common in Lilly Lake, were not found in the creek.

To prevent these invasive species from entering the creek, the state Department of Natural Resources will require some additional screening at the outlet structure.

There will be more opportunity for public comment on the project during the permitting process. Two WDNR permits are required — a general permit and an individual permit. The individual permit has review and public input periods.

Town engineer Len Roecker said DNR permit conditions that will likely be tied to the individual permit could require a fine screen mesh on the outlet structure on the shore of Lilly Lake. This will require some cleaning when the water is high to keep the outlet flowing. Future vegetation surveys along Bassett Creek could also be a condition of the permit.

Roecker said the permit applications will be filed with the DNR yet this month. After DNR review, permits could be issued by early October 2020. The project may be let to bid in August in anticipation of receiving the permits.

Construction cannot begin until all necessary project permits are received, Roecker said.

Once the system is installed, Roecker said the lake will return to a normal level in a week to 10 days after a rain event.

The financial impact associated with the project is estimated to be $50 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually for five years. The owner of a $300,000 property would pay $150 per year for five years.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoo kittens show their carnivorous side

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics