Little League of Kenosha 2020 Guidelines

These are SOME of the guidelines and parameters that the Little Leaguers of Kenosha will be following in 2020.
These guidelines apply to all Little League and tournament teams. They are subject to change depending on further orders from the State of Wisconsin, Kenosha County or the City of Kenosha.
For the full guidelines, see littleleaguersofkenosha.com.
- Wearing of masks is entirely up to each individual manager, coach, fan or umpire.
- Hand sanitizer will be available in each dugout.
- There will be a designated entrance and exit to the park.
- Individuals should not congregate in common areas or the parking lot following a game or practice.
- Players will be assigned a slot in the dugout to keep their personal equipment.
- Each player must have his/her own bat and must keep it sanitized.
- Shared catching equipment must be sanitized by the manager after each player’s use.
- Players returning to the dugout after play must use hand sanitizer.
- Coaches and players must adhere to physical 6-foot distancing, except when the ball is in play.
- Must not share water or equipment.
- There will be no spitting or eating seeds, gum or other similar products.
- The manager or coach is responsible for spraying all surfaces in the dugout prior to anyone entering.
- A maximum of three players will be allowed in the dugout. The remaining players will line up on the bleachers, according to the batting order, while maintaining social distancing.
- Only two registered coaches will be allowed on the field. Both coaches are to be outside the dugout, observing social distancing.
- Each team will provide a ball for their respective pitcher. The manager or coach will wipe the ball each half inning. Each team will be provided with two game balls. Either the manager or coach will be designated to handle the game balls. The game balls stay with each team and are not to be shared between the two teams.
- The umpire will be positioned 6 feet behind the pitcher.
- When the game is over, players will line up along their respective base line and tip their hats to the other team. No hand shaking.
- Fans must follow social distancing, unless you are a family.
- Fans must stay away from the players lined up outside the dugout.
- Fans are not allowed on bleachers. Bleachers will be used exclusively for the players.
- No one, except Little Leaguers of Kenosha personnel, is allowed in the clover area surrounding the concession stand, unless they are going to use the restroom.
- Only 2 people are allowed in the restroom at any one time. Remember to wash your hands.
- Signs will be placed around the park reminding people to practice social distancing.
- Players and guests should arrive at the field at a time prior to the designated practice or game in an effort to minimize the number of people at the park at one time.
Source: littleleaguersofkenosha.com
