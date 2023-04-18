PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 50,000-square-foot expansion to a packaging facility moved forward during Monday’s Plan Commission meeting, with construction to begin as early as next month.

LMI Packaging, 8911 102nd St., primarily manufactures heat-seal lids, about 3.6 billion annually. LMI is looking to expand its current 70,955-square-foot facility by 49,327 square feet.

The commission approved the site and operational plan, and zoning map and text amendments for the expansion.

According to village staff, the facility employees about 200 employees, running four shifts with 40 to 50 employees on-site at a time. After the expansion, LMI expects to have about 200 to 300 full time and 50 to 75 part time employees.

Construction could start by May 2023 and be completed by November 2023.

CEO J.P. Moran, the third generation owner of the business, spoke to the board briefly, explaining their reasoning for an expansion rather than finding another building in the county.

“We love it here, we’re growing significantly,” Moran said. “We don’t have any desire to leave.”

Commission member and Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff said that the company was a good one to have in the village. Its products are primarily used in the food and beverage markets, which are typically more resilient to recessions.

“I’m glad it’s happening,” Pollocoff said. “LMI Packaging have been a lot of things, and one of them is a great corporate citizen.”

LMI relocated to Pleasant Prairie from Illinois in 1993.

Mobile clarifiers

In other business, UCC Environmental, which handles industrial wastewater and pollution control, received a conditional use permit from the Plan Commission to store three mobile equipment clarifiers on the west side of their Pleasant Prairie building, 7153 99th Street.

The clarifiers are used to remove solid particles in industrial wastewater and resemble a high-top dumpster. Commission members questioned where the clarifiers would be cleaned and discharged.

A UCC representative said cleaning and discharging is done by a third-party outside of the village.