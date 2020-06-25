LOCAL BASEBALL COMING BACK! Kingfish will begin play July 15

The Kenosha Kingfish will play in front of fans this summer at Simmons Field.
On Thursday, Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia announced the Northwoods League franchise will begin play July 15 in a two-team series, with the Kingfish playing against another to-be-named Kenosha-based opponent.
The teams will play 26 games through Aug. 22, all at Simmons Field. Caloia said the team submitted a socially distanced, reduced seating capacity plan to the City of Kenosha. He said Simmons Field will have about one-third of its normal seating capacity, at least to start.
The schedule will be finalized soon. The Kingfish were supposed to open their season on May 26, but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re proud we were able to work with the Northwoods League to kind of come up with a creative solution that allows there to be baseball in Kenosha,” Caloia said. “I think it’ll end up being a good experience for the players and the fans.”
In addition to the reduced seating capacity, Caloia said the team is committed to ensuring the safety of fans and players to the best of its ability. There is a thorough and detailed cleaning and sanitization plan for the facility, as well as for employees and food and beverage service areas.
The players, who come from colleges around the country, will report to Kenosha on July 9, beginning an approximately six-week stay that will end Aug. 22. Caloia said they will be tested and quarantined until they move in with their host families and will be tested when they get to Kenosha. He also said the team is in the process of finalizing an infectious diseases response plan to address any positive tests during the season, should they occur.
“The most important thing wasn’t getting the Kingfish on the field,” Caloia said. “It was getting the Kingfish on the field safely, both for our fans and players.”
The Kingfish will release their complete COVID-19 Readiness Plan on Kingfishbaseball.com in the coming days, or fans can call the front office at 262-653-0900 with specific questions.
As far as rosters for the two teams that will be in town, the Kingfish will maintain their original roster of 35 players. The coaching staff, led by first-year manager Mike Porcaro, will remain the same.
The second team will be comprised of players who were to report to other NWL franchises or to other summer collegiate leagues that won’t be playing this season. Caloia said a large chunk of those will come from the roster of the Madison Mallards, an NWL franchise owned by Big Top Baseball, the parent company that also owns the Kingfish. The Mallards aren’t playing this summer.
The second Kenosha team’s coaching staff will be named soon.
Caloia noted that the talent level will be high. The Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, traditionally regarded as the top summer league in terms of talent, is one of the leagues shut down this summer, so some of those players will be coming to the NWL.
“It will be Northwoods League caliber, and honestly it’ll be really good talent, some of the top players,” Caloia said. “We were expecting the Northwoods League — it always has a high level of talent — but we expected the rosters to be really good, because some of the other leagues are not competing this year. We had an influx of players coming from other leagues.
“Now, with a couple other (NWL) teams shutting down, we’ll be able to get players from those teams. We think it’ll be really good talent.”
The players already scheduled to come to Kenosha to play for the Kingfish will stay with the host families they were assigned to, but the team is looking for host families for the second team. Families and individuals in the community that have a spare bedroom and would be willing to host a player or two can call the Kingfish office to discuss details. To learn more about the Host Family program, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kenosha-kingfish/community/host-family-program.
“Our longstanding rule is that the players have to follow the rules of the house that they’re staying in,” Caloia said. “So we’re going to make sure they get tested on the front end and get quarantined before they actually move in with the host family. We’re going to have high expectations for the players’ behavior away from the park.”
The NWL is comprised of 22 teams across seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana — and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In lieu of their normal schedules this summer, teams are playing in pod formats in which they travel to a restricted number of locations or stay in the same location.
A pod in Bismarck, N.D., began play on June 15, while a six-team Wisconsin-Illinois pod, a six-team Michigan pod and a five-team Minnesota-Iowa pod will begin on July 1.
Caloia said the Kingfish had interest in joining the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, but that would mean an odd number of teams and would lead to scheduling issues. Additionally, the owners felt it was safer to limit competition to Kenosha.
“We think it’s safer to have two teams playing in the same town, not traveling across the Midwest,” Caloia said. “That was a big part of kind of how we got to where we got to.”
There will also be a brief “Name the Team” contest for the new Kenosha team on Kingfishbaseball.com. Fans can submit name ideas, and anyone who submits the winning name will win a prize courtesy of the team.
Photos from the 2019 Kenosha Kingfish season
When the Kenosha Kingfish begin their Northwoods League season in late May, it's always a reminder for Kenoshans that summer is just around the corner, even when the temperatures may not feel like it. And when the Kingfish end their season in mid-August, it's a bittersweet reminder that the waning warm summer evenings will soon be giving way to fall. The Kingfish wrapped up their 2019 season, the sixth in franchise history, this past weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Here are some of the best photos from another great summer at Simmons Field.
