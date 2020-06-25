LOCAL BASEBALL COMING BACK! Kingfish will begin play July 15

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish will play in front of fans this summer at Simmons Field.

On Thursday, Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia announced the Northwoods League franchise will begin play July 15 in a two-team series, with the Kingfish playing against another to-be-named Kenosha-based opponent.

The teams will play 26 games through Aug. 22, all at Simmons Field. Caloia said the team submitted a socially distanced, reduced seating capacity plan to the City of Kenosha. He said Simmons Field will have about one-third of its normal seating capacity, at least to start.

The schedule will be finalized soon. The Kingfish were supposed to open their season on May 26, but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud we were able to work with the Northwoods League to kind of come up with a creative solution that allows there to be baseball in Kenosha,” Caloia said. “I think it’ll end up being a good experience for the players and the fans.”

In addition to the reduced seating capacity, Caloia said the team is committed to ensuring the safety of fans and players to the best of its ability. There is a thorough and detailed cleaning and sanitization plan for the facility, as well as for employees and food and beverage service areas.