LOCAL BRIEFS: Gateway event to help students enroll

Gateway event to help students enroll
Gateway Technical College is enrolling students for its Spring Semester and will hold an online, virtual event to connect potential students with Gateway Student Services experts who can help with any questions about the college, its programs or any steps needed to begin their educational journey.
The event will offer assistance with registering for apring semester classes, financial aid, program questions and help with documents that must be submitted to start the spring semester.
Gateway advising, student finance, recruitment and admissions teams will be available to assist students.
The event will be held online Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.
All who attend have the chance to win a $500 Gateway Technical College Foundation tuition voucher. Preregister or join the day of the event: gtc.edu/fast-track.
'Educators Rising' courses set at KUSD
Kenosha Unified, in a partnership with Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will offer courses for high school juniors and seniors who aspire to become educators.
"Educators Rising" courses for 11th and 12th grade students will take place through the “Grow Your Own program,” which allows those interested in becoming educators to start earning credits toward a teaching degree while simultaneously earning high school credit, the district announced Saturday.
Beginning in the second semester, the first courses will be offered during first period through UW-Parkside and at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Carthage College.
Initial courses are being offered free of charge and a lottery will be used to determine participants if applications exceed enrollment space. Students are encouraged to contact their respective high school counselors for additional information.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
