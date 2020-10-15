Local briefs: Hole-in-one for Kathy Madrigrano

Hole-in-One

KATHY MADRIGRANO aced the 110-yard, par-3 eighth hole at Kenosha Country Club recently. She used a pitching wedge, and it was witnessed by Tina Burke and Amy Shanahan.

UWP women's hoops team honored

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its 2019-20 Academic Top 25 Honor Rolls, and the UW-Parkside women's basketball team made the list.

With a cumulative grade-point average of 3.756, the Rangers clocked in at No. 9 among NCAA Division II schools. The team is coached by Jen Conely.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes the GPAs of NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year programs, inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2019-20 season is the 25th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

UWP track announces recruiting class

The UW-Parkside men's and women's track and field teams, led by head coach Nick Maas, announced their 2020 recruiting classes.