Local briefs: Hole-in-one for Kathy Madrigrano

Hole-in-One
KATHY MADRIGRANO aced the 110-yard, par-3 eighth hole at Kenosha Country Club recently. She used a pitching wedge, and it was witnessed by Tina Burke and Amy Shanahan.
UWP women's hoops team honored
The Women's Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its 2019-20 Academic Top 25 Honor Rolls, and the UW-Parkside women's basketball team made the list.
With a cumulative grade-point average of 3.756, the Rangers clocked in at No. 9 among NCAA Division II schools. The team is coached by Jen Conely.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes the GPAs of NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year programs, inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2019-20 season is the 25th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
UWP track announces recruiting class
The UW-Parkside men's and women's track and field teams, led by head coach Nick Maas, announced their 2020 recruiting classes.
The men's team features three transfers and 13 incoming freshmen: Uriah Aili (Ironwood, Mich.), Daksh Arora (Franklin), Payton Bahl (Lisbon, Iowa), Kaden Lisowski (Arcadia), Januarius Kimaru (Kiptagat, Kenya), Josh McLinn (Waupun), Johnathon Nowacki (Athens), Ellery Pleier (Milwaukee), Logan Ross (St. Croix Falls), Sean Waldvogel (Hartford), David Ward (Racine), Riley Williams (Milwaukee), Grady Davis (New Berlin), Thomas Diamond (Woodridge, Ill.), Zac Fredrickson (South Milwaukee) and Erik Johnson (New Lennox, Ill.).
The women's team features 11 newcomers: Katja Baurle (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), Janay Brown (Milwaukee), Alaura Busch (Crystal Lake, Ill.), Sarah Cheruto (Kiptagat, Kenya), Dijana Mitrovic (Hales Corners), Sonja Mitrovic (Hales Corners), Havilah Pfarr (Clinton), Gwendolyn Richardson (Elkhorn), Ella Rondeau (East Troy), Lexy Sams (New Lennox, Ill.), Ayana Simmons (Milwaukee) and Amber Tomazevic (Freedom).
