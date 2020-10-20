Local briefs: Indian Trail grad leads Carthage XC team

All forms can found on the Carthage athletics web site and can be submitted electronically by scanning and sending to Carthage head coach David Neff at dneff@carthage.edu.

Lancers earn All-Metro Classic honors

Lauren Palmieri was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls tennis at No. 4 singles, it was announced this week.

Also for the Lancers, Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber were named second-team All-Metro Classic at No. 1 doubles, while Casey Mayew (No. 2 singles) and Elise Harron (No. 3 singles) received honorable mention.

The Doubles Team of the Year honor went to Racine Prairie's Lillian Jorgenson and Jaclyn Palmen, who's a Kenosha resident.

Bowling honors

Tyler Williams shot his first career 300 on Sept. 19 in the High School High Rollers league at Guttormsen Recreation Center. Williams finished with a 756 series.

In the same league, on Oct. 10, Travis Weber bowled his second career 300. He also had games of 267 and 198 en route to a 765 series.

In the Inner City league at Surfside Bowl, Jerry Alter fired a league-high 816 series.

Hole-in-One