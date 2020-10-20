Local briefs: Indian Trail grad leads Carthage XC team

Indian Trail grad leads Carthage XC team
Indian Trail graduate Kerigann Ballard finished in first place for the Carthage women's cross country team in the Brunner-Mellum Virtual Invitational on Saturday at Art Keller Field.
Ballard, a sophomore, posted a time of 5:42.1 in the mile race to finish just ahead of junior teammate Amy Mayhill's 5:55.1.
In the men's race, freshman Craig Hundley II finished first for Carthage and overall with a time of 4:33.6.
Carthage men's lacrosse holding camp
The Carthage men's lacrosse team is set to host its annual prospect camp on Nov. 8 at Art Keller Field, in conjunction with the Milwaukee School of Engineering men's team.
The camp provides high school boys lacrosse players with direct learning opportunities from college head coaches and helps foster an understanding of the collegiate student-athlete experience, both on and off the field.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. with the instructional session to follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at Art Keller Field. A post-scrimmage awards ceremony and raffle will take place afterwards.
Each camper must fill out a medical history and a liability form, as well as a COVID-19 waiver, in order to participate. Following registration, a confirmation email will be sent prior to the event.
All forms can found on the Carthage athletics web site and can be submitted electronically by scanning and sending to Carthage head coach David Neff at dneff@carthage.edu.
Lancers earn All-Metro Classic honors
Lauren Palmieri was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls tennis at No. 4 singles, it was announced this week.
Also for the Lancers, Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber were named second-team All-Metro Classic at No. 1 doubles, while Casey Mayew (No. 2 singles) and Elise Harron (No. 3 singles) received honorable mention.
The Doubles Team of the Year honor went to Racine Prairie's Lillian Jorgenson and Jaclyn Palmen, who's a Kenosha resident.
Bowling honors
Tyler Williams shot his first career 300 on Sept. 19 in the High School High Rollers league at Guttormsen Recreation Center. Williams finished with a 756 series.
In the same league, on Oct. 10, Travis Weber bowled his second career 300. He also had games of 267 and 198 en route to a 765 series.
In the Inner City league at Surfside Bowl, Jerry Alter fired a league-high 816 series.
Hole-in-One
KEN PFLUGRAD aced the par-3, 157-yard 13th hole at Bristol Oaks Country Club on Friday. It was the first hole-in-one for Pflugrad, who used a 6-iron. He was playing with George Rodis and Nick Mele.
