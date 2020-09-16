 Skip to main content
Local briefs: Kenosha Velosport holding group rides
Kenosha Velosport holding group rides

The Kenosha Velosport Cycling club is holding a pair of group bike rides in an effort to provide some outdoor activities and get potential new cyclists interested in the sport.

The first ride will be a road ride at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. The group will meet at Pets parking area No. 3.

The second ride will be a track training ride on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. at the Washington Park Velodrome.

"With decades of success, Kenosha Velosport Cycling, one of the most recognized amateur cycling clubs in Wisconsin, is looking to add new members," Kenosha Velosport President Mike Riva said in a news release. "Current club members are all cycling enthusiasts, from novice riders to semi-pro racers, including juniors and adults. We are a volunteer-run organization with a mission of growing and developing competitive cycling in our region.

"If you are interested in meeting new friends, developing cycling techniques, improving your fitness or looking for teammates to push you to the next level, Kenosha Velosport is the answer. We support riders from all cycling disciplines, including road, track, off-road, time trials and triathletes."

For more information, email Riva at kycycling@gmail.com.

Volleyball matches postponed

Due to renovations at Tremper that aren't yet complete, the Southeast Conference girls and boys volleyball matches between Indian Trail and Tremper at Tremper, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively, have been postponed.

However, the two boys team play Thursday at Indian Trail at 6:30 p.m. and the two girls teams play Friday at Indian Trail at 6:30. Those matches are still on as scheduled.

