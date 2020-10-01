 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs
View Comments
Local Briefs

Local briefs

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Correction

In Wednesday's Kenosha News, it was reported that the Wilmot girls tennis No. 1 doubles team of Gwen Hammond and Halle Rosenstreter lost to Central's Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells in the title match of the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, which was held last week Thursday and Saturday at Burlington.

Hammond and Rosenstreter, who were seeded first in the No. 1 doubles draw, did advance to Saturday's title match against Wermeling and Wells. However, as reported by Jason Arndt of Southern Lakes Newspapers, that match was never played, because following Thursday's matches, a COVID-19 situation forced Wilmot to switch its students to all virtual and temporarily suspend all athletics.

Therefore, Hammond and Rosenstreter could not play in the SLC Tournament No. 1 doubles title match, so Wermeling and Wells were declared the winners.

To advance to that match, Hammond and Rosenstreter last Thursday defeated Olivia Traxinger and Jordan Krause of Burlington and Cami Good and Sam Chizek of Union Grove.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See what the new Walmart stores will look like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert