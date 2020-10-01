Local briefs

Correction

In Wednesday's Kenosha News, it was reported that the Wilmot girls tennis No. 1 doubles team of Gwen Hammond and Halle Rosenstreter lost to Central's Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells in the title match of the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, which was held last week Thursday and Saturday at Burlington.

Hammond and Rosenstreter, who were seeded first in the No. 1 doubles draw, did advance to Saturday's title match against Wermeling and Wells. However, as reported by Jason Arndt of Southern Lakes Newspapers, that match was never played, because following Thursday's matches, a COVID-19 situation forced Wilmot to switch its students to all virtual and temporarily suspend all athletics.

Therefore, Hammond and Rosenstreter could not play in the SLC Tournament No. 1 doubles title match, so Wermeling and Wells were declared the winners.

To advance to that match, Hammond and Rosenstreter last Thursday defeated Olivia Traxinger and Jordan Krause of Burlington and Cami Good and Sam Chizek of Union Grove.

