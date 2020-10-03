Local college student leaders call for change

In some ways, the lines of communication between Black student groups at UW-Parkside and Carthage have begun to open up.
But in others, there’s still work to be done, according to leaders on both campuses.
And that led to Saturday’s peaceful march through the downtown.
What started at the Pennoyer Park Band Shell with about 30 hearty souls who braved a steady drizzle and cool fall temperatures ended at the Kenosha County Courthouse in a demonstration designed to demand change.
Tavyonia Davis, a senior from Milwaukee and the Parkside past president of the Black Student Union, joined Carthage senior Asmau Diallo, who hails from Francistown, Botswana, as two of the key speakers during the rally.
“We often face a lot of discriminatory and prejudiced behavior,” said Davis, who is set to graduate in May. “We just want change.”
Diallo echoed Davis’s sentiments.
“We’re trying to tell our community that Black students matter,” she said. “Oftentimes, students, especially at predominately white institutions, their voices aren’t heard and they’re not taken seriously. We’re doing this march because we want our voices to be heard.”
Issues at Parkside
Davis said there have been a number of continuing issues that she feels have kept minority students divided on the Parkside campus.
“(Some issues are) not having enough faculty that look like us,” she said. “And the ones that are there, they don’t treat them well enough for them to want to stay. I feel like we have to jump through more hoops and hurdles, just like basic stuff.
“Feeling comfortable on campus, the environment isn’t so (good). We walk past and get looked at.”
Davis added that, when it comes to how minority students are treated on campus, she’s seen that specific scenario worsen during her four years at Parkside.
That’s been eye-opening from her freshman year, Davis said.
“We’ve had people defacing posters with Black comedians on it, or having faculty say, ‘You people,’ or stuff like that,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Encouraged at Carthage
Diallo said Carthage’s minority students have faced similar hurdles, but she’s been encouraged with the addition of a multi-cultural center, along with an anti-racism plan, that appear to have started to bridge that gap.
“But these are just preliminary steps,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re holding them accountable to these suggestions that they’re putting up right now.”
So where do things go from here? Davis said she’s hoping more conversations that lead to real change can happen — and that goes for the younger students on campus who will have to take her place after she graduates in the spring.
The dialogue needs to continue, both Davis and Diallo said.
Davis said that, pre-COVID-19, a letter was sent to the Parkside administration about an issue within the school’s math department, as many of the Black students were failing basic remedial courses.
Because of that, students were told they had to pay to retake courses in order to stay on campus, Davis said.
“It was just a true inconvenience to our BSU community,” she said. “We decided to write a letter to administration addressing those concerns. Administration got back to us and ended up coming to one of our meetings, but we didn’t feel they were addressing them as quickly as they could.
“It was just kind of a sitting on the back burner type of thing. We’re actively communicating with them now. I feel like they’re opening up. They’re actually listening to us, but there’s always work to be done. We don’t get to take a break from fighting, so I don’t think they should get to take a break from advocating for us. That should be a constant thing.”
Activist joins crowd
Among the marchers was local activist and Kenosha resident Gregory Bennett Jr., who has been highly involved in the city for several years, and most recently, in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Bennett said he felt it was important for him to take part to show the younger people involved in the march that they had support.
“You have to pass the torch, and you have to support them,” he said. “They need to know that they’re voice counts, too. At the end of the day, it’s about unity and togetherness. How can we say we want unity and togetherness when we’re not including the people whose future we’re fighting for? We have to let them know that they matter to us.”
Bennett said the issue of systemic racism isn’t limited to any particular group, but instead, it’s everywhere and at all age levels.
“The youth is going through it at the collegiate level, the elementary schools and the high schools,” he said. “We need to start understanding their voice and listen to them.
“We are all born with two ears, two eyes and one mouth. We need to shut up more and look and listen. Of course I’m going to support them. I’m proud that they’re actually using their voice.”
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
JUSTICE NOW MARCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!