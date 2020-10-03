Local college student leaders call for change

Among the marchers was local activist and Kenosha resident Gregory Bennett Jr., who has been highly involved in the city for several years, and most recently, in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Bennett said he felt it was important for him to take part to show the younger people involved in the march that they had support.

“You have to pass the torch, and you have to support them,” he said. “They need to know that they’re voice counts, too. At the end of the day, it’s about unity and togetherness. How can we say we want unity and togetherness when we’re not including the people whose future we’re fighting for? We have to let them know that they matter to us.”

Bennett said the issue of systemic racism isn’t limited to any particular group, but instead, it’s everywhere and at all age levels.

“The youth is going through it at the collegiate level, the elementary schools and the high schools,” he said. “We need to start understanding their voice and listen to them.

“We are all born with two ears, two eyes and one mouth. We need to shut up more and look and listen. Of course I’m going to support them. I’m proud that they’re actually using their voice.”

