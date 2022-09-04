Local counseling business moves in to new, enlarged space

When Aaron and Sandra Homan’s three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, they found themselves struggling with, among many things, finding counseling resources that met their needs in the Kenosha area.

“We had been looking for places in town to help her out and provide the type of care she needed,” Aaron said. “We had to go to Chicago and Milwaukee.”

Aaron said that at the time, Kenosha lacked the counseling and services that his daughter needed under one roof. After his family’s experience, he and his wife got the idea for Sacred Art Counseling & Wellness, where a wide-range of therapy and wellness services were offered together.

“What we realized was the trauma our daughter had experience was not being treated,” Aaron Homan said. “We said, ‘we should bring something to the community.’”

Four years later, Sacred Art Counseling & Wellness now has a new location, 6123 Green Bay Road.. It offers counseling, trauma-informed yoga and psychotherapy, among other services. It is all part what the couple described as an integrative medicine model within the same walls.

“Bringing it all into one place where people don’t have to jump around town to fit the needs they have was very important,” Sandra said.

Sandra said they began working on the new building in January, which required extensive remodeling to create a welcoming space for clients. They spent about half a year creating a facility that now includes a large, well-lit yoga studio, numerous offices and even space to expand services in the future. They opened for business in July.

“Before, the interior was as ‘90s as you could get,” Sandra joked. With the modern trimmings, clients can feel comfortable. “This time is yours, whatever you’re here for. That was the importance of redoing the building.”

With the tumultuous past years for Kenosha, Aaron said their services were more important than ever.

“We wanted a place to receive the care we think the community needs. It’s been through a lot these past few years,” Aaron said. “We’re super excited to be in the area and be providing the services we are now.”

More information on Sacred Art can be found online at https://www.sacredartcounseling.com/.